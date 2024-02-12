How APC Is Punishing Nigerians With Hunger – Charly Boy

Nigerian singer and human rights activist, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has taken to his social media page to allege that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government are punishing Nigerians with starvation and despair.

Charly Boy, a strong supporter of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election made the remark in a statement issued on Monday via his X page.

His statement was in reaction to the report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicating that Nigeria’s economic crisis is becoming worse.

In a newly released study titled “Review of Nigeria’s Post Financing Assessment,” the IMF Executive Board voiced worry that extreme food insecurity, pervasive poverty, and slow per capita growth have made Nigeria’s ongoing cost-of-living crisis worse.

President Bola Tinubu, however, stated that in light of the nation’s growing hunger and suffering, his administration will make every effort to increase food production and turn a profit.

After receiving a visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja from a group of the Global Tijaniyya Movement, headed by Khalifa Muhammad Mahe Niass, Tinubu offered the promise in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Reacting to the development, the renowned singer wrote, “See as APC dey wicked us with hunger and hopelessness. Dia Fathers.”