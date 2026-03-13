How Anambra Emerged Nigeria’s Best-Performing State In MDGs Under Peter Obi – UNDP Official

Governance and Rule of Law at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Dr David Omozuafoh, has explained how Anambra State emerged as the best-performing state in Nigeria in the implementation of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) during the administration of former governor, Peter Obi.

Omozuafoh made these remarks in Banjul, The Gambia, during the UNDP Community of Practice for Governance and Peacebuilding Conference themed “Digital Governance for Inclusive, Transparent, and Accountable Societies,” which held alongside the REFELA National Conference.

Speaking at the conference, Omozuafoh told participants that Anambra’s success under Obi followed a remarkable turnaround in its relationship with the UNDP.

According to him, the UNDP had earlier withdrawn from the state after resources provided to support development programmes were mismanaged by a previous administration ( Mbadinuju). When Obi assumed office and approached the organisation for support, the agency initially declined because of the negative experience.

However, Obi requested a meeting with the UNDP leadership where he transparently explained his administration’s reform agenda and the governance systems he had put in place to ensure accountability and proper use of resources.

He assured the organisation that any support given would be managed transparently and directed towards critical sectors such as development, education, healthcare and poverty reduction.

Following those discussions, the UNDP agreed to return and partner again with Anambra State. Omozuafoh noted that the outcome of the renewed partnership proved highly successful, as Anambra eventually emerged as the best-performing state in Nigeria in the implementation of the MDGs, particularly in the areas of health and education.

He added that the state’s achievements led the UNDP to cite Anambra as a model for other sub-national governments, a recognition that resulted in Obi being invited to New York to present the governance approach that produced the results.

Obi, who also addressed participants at the conference, commended the UNDP for its continued support to governments across Africa and encouraged stronger collaboration between governments, civil society and international partners to build societies founded on accountability, justice and inclusive economic growth.