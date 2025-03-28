How An Apprentice Stabbed His Boss To Death For Allegedly Dating His 17-Year-Old Girlfriend

Share

An apprentice at Okpella in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State has stabbed his boss to death for allegedly dating his 17-year-old girlfriend.

It was learnt that the suspect Udeji Bright, had warned his boss, Johnson Sunday, to leave his girlfriend for him, but he declined, before the unfortunate incident happened on Friday, March 21.

It was also learnt that it was the girl that caused the frosty relationship between the boss and his apprentice.

Genesis

A source told New Telegraph that it was the apprentice who was dating the girl initially, before Sunday approach her and she decided to date both the boss and his apprentice.

The source said that the girl came to check on his boyfriend Bright at their motor park when the boss saw her and developed interest in her and then approached her and she accepted his proposal to also be his girlfriend.

The source told our correspondent that the action of the boss didn’t go down well with the apprentice and the boss was also not happy, because he felt that he cannot be dating his apprentice’s girlfriend.

“The deceased was said to have approached his apprentice and persuaded him to leave the girl for him, but the apprentice was not happy and left angrily that fateful day.

“The apprentice was visibly angry with his boss, but didn’t want issues with him, but warned his girlfriend not to come to his place again, but since then Bright, the apprentice refused to work with his boss.

“He felt cheated and threatened to revenge the collection of his girlfriend by his boss. Some elders in the park were said to have begged him to let go but he refused.

Then on Friday, March 21, at about 7pm, Bright was said to have confronted his boss, which led to physical combat. “It was in the process that Bright stabbed his boss at the back and he died at the hospital where he was rushed to for medical attention and the suspect tried to escape, but was overpowered by residents who handed him over to the police at Okpella Divisional Headquarters.”

The source added that they all knew that what the boss did was not right, but that it shouldn’t have degenerated to death. “It was unfortunate that the deceased and his apprentice were fighting over a teenage girl.

The girl in question now is walking free, while the boss is dead and the boyfriend is going to languish in prison for murder case over her.”

Tension

A resident, who simply gave his name as John, said the incident occurred at Ogiriga Community, where the boss and apprentice were fighting over the 17-year-old girl. John described it as a shameful act.

The deceased was said to be married with two children, but fighting over a little girl that is not up to his daughter, “what a shameful act.”

He said: “The incident has generated tension in the community, angry youths in the community have set the house of the suspect’s father ablaze. “The girl between the boss and apprentice has ran out of the town to avoid being lynched for causing the crisis.

Even the girl’s parents have also left the town. It was an unfortunate incident in the community. The corpse of the boss has been deposited at the mortuary as investigation is still ongoing from the police.

“I was told the apprentice and the girl has been together for over three years. Even planning to get married, but the greed of the girl, who decided to date her boyfriend’s boss because of money caused this disaster.

I think that was what annoyed the apprentice for him to have engaged his boss in a fight that led to stabbing him to death.”

Lesson

A woman, who gave her name as Mama Evelyn, said young ladies of this generation should be contented with what they have. Mama Evelyn said she wished the lady at the centre of the crisis is arrested by the police.

“Majority of young ladies these days are always after money, but forgotten that they can build their life with their poor boyfriends.

But because they have chosen the fast lane, nobody wants to remain poor again, that was why the girl left her boyfriend for his boss. How I wish she is arrested.

“When we were growing up, the way young girls behave now doesn’t exist then. They are too fond of money. They should learn how to grow with their young boyfriends rather than chasing after well to do men.

It’s disheartening. “I have warned my daughter to remain with the man she wants to marry, because moving from one bed to another is eroding such a lady’s dignity and pride as a woman.

Every lady should learn from what happened, even the men too who think they can oppress young ladies with money to take them away from their boyfriends or husbands should stop it or experience what happened to the apprentice’s boss.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

