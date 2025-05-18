How Amstel Malta Empowered African Creatives At 11th AMVCA

Share

Nigeria’s leading premium malt drink, Amstel Malta, once again demonstrated its support for African storytelling and creativity as the headline sponsor of the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Held from May 7th to 10th, 2025, the four-day event delivered a multi-layered celebration of Africa’s finest filmmakers, rising stars, cultural expression and cinematic excellence, with Amstel Malta playing a prominent role.

The festivities began with Icons Night, a tribute to industry legends who paved the way in African entertainment.

The event was followed by Young Filmmakers’ Day, hosted in collaboration with the MultiChoice Talent Factory, the day-long event spotlighted “Sound in Filmmaking” and served as a bridge between rising talent and industry leaders.

One of the day’s standout moments was the Amstel Malta Monologue Challenge, where aspiring creatives performed original works before a live audience of professionals.

The winner, Anderson Eboreime, walked away with ₦250,000—but more importantly, the platform provided visibility and opportunity for voices to be heard.

Guests also enjoyed a seamless brand experience with unlimited refreshments and immersive touchpoints curated by Amstel Malta throughout the event.

As the headline sponsor of the AMVCA, Amstel Malta has consistently championed the best of African creativity—celebrating the stories, talent, and vision that define the continent’s entertainment landscape. For 11 years, the brand has used its platform to honour individuality, and style in meaningful ways. On the much-anticipated Awards Night, Amstel Malta upheld this tradition through the Amstel Malta Sleek MVPs competition.

In collaboration with renowned Nigerian photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi—who captured stylish guests at the Amstel Malta Sleek Lounge—the brand crowned Akin Faminu and Liquorose as Amstel Malta Sleek MVPs, awarding each a ₦1 million prize. The initiative, rooted in self-expression and confidence, mirrored the brand’s premium identity.

On the other hand, the Amstel Malta Style Corner, which was hosted by media personality, Hawa Magaji, captured red carpet elegance and allowed guests to showcase their individuality on one of the biggest nights in African entertainment.

The evening culminated with Amstel Malta’s presentation of the prestigious Best Overall Movie award, which was presented to “Freedom Way” by Blessing Uzzi. The honour further cemented the brand’s support for bold, original African storytelling.

Reflecting on the brand’s continued role at the AMVCAs, Francis Obiajulu, Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta & Hi-Malt, Nigerian Breweries Plc. said,“AMVCA 11 was a reflection of how far our industry has come and the incredible possibilities ahead. At Amstel Malta, we believe that creativity is not just to be consumed; it is to be nurtured, championed, and projected onto the global stage. This platform allowed us to honour legacy, spotlight originality, and inspire a new wave of storytellers who are unapologetically African, and globally relevant. Our continued presence at the AMVCAs is a clear statement of intent, we are ready to invest in the the growth, visibility, and more of African talent.”

