How Akor Adams Is Getting Best Of Osimhen, Lookman

Sevilla striker, Akor Adams, came late into the Super Eagles’ Africa Cup of Nations squad, but he has quickly become one of the most important players for the team; his impact has been very clear.

Adams made his Nigeria debut just two months before the tournament started. He was the only player in the starting line-up with no AFCON experience. Still, as Nigeria moved into the quarterfinals after a big win over Mozambique, the 25-yearold showed he be- l o n g s on the big stage.

He scored his first AFCON goal and helped his teammates play better. Adams’ value is not only about scoring goals. Against Mozambique, he set up Nigeria’s first two goals. He had already done similar things earlier in the tournament against Tanzania and Tunisia.

His smart movement, good understanding of the game, and willingness to play for the team have added balance to Nigeria’s attack, which already has many star players. In the past, Nigeria had many talented attackers but struggled to maximise their potential collectively.

Now, coach Eric Chelle seems to have found the right solution. Since Adams joined the starting team, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have been in top form. Between them, they have scored six goals so far in the competition.

Lookman spoke about Adams’ impact, saying he brings something different to the attack. He explained that Adams knows when to drop deep and when to stay high up the pitch. He also holds the ball well and keeps defenders busy, which helps others find space. At this AFCON, Adams has worked well alongside Osimhen.

His constant running, smart movement, and quick decisions have troubled defenders. While Adams and Osimhen attract the attention of central defenders, Lookman has found more space on the wings, where he is very dangerous. Coach Chelle has also praised Adams for his overall contribution to the team.

He said Akor moves well, plays for his teammates, and has great physical strength. According to the coach, it is the teamwork that makes Nigeria strong, not just individual talent. That teamwork was clear in the match against Mozambique.

Adams assisted Lookman for the first goal, then helped create the second for Osimhen. After Lookman scored again, Adams finished the performance by scoring Nigeria’s fourth goal himself. Chelle explained that Nigeria’s goals come from team effort, not from one player doing everything alone.

These shared moments are what make the team better. Adams’ rise has been swift. He was born in Benue State and scored on his debut for Nigeria in October against Lesotho.

His call-up came partly because Chelle had watched him closely while he was playing at Montpellier, where he shared a team with several Malian players.