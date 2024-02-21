Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has claimed that the life of his late predecessor, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu demonstrates how bravery and selflessness can influence history.

Aiyedatiwa made this remark on Wednesday while speaking during the late governor’s lying-in-state and memorial service held at the Akure Township Stadium.

Governor Aiyedatiwa noted that the impact of a man’s life on human civilization has always been the true measure of a life well spent.

He cited conflicts between farmers and herders as well as other security-related issues as examples of “where the man speaks truth to power” to support his claim that Akeredolu took a risk for the sake of his people.

READ ALSO:

He said: “He, without fear, made an unusual sacrifice that many considered a suicide mission. He raised his voice high to the roof to speak truth to power.

“He condemned inequality, complacency, divisiveness and double standards. He asked for the supremacy of the rule of law. He asked for fairness, love and true nationalism.

“He faced the troubling issues of the times with the candour of a statesman. He not only condemned indolence of thought, he proffered solutions that guaranteed peace.

“He did not only talk, he walked his talk. He advocated for new thinking, new action and a new direction.

“He took these risks against bigger powers whose might is determinate and final. He took a great risk at the peak of his re-election attempt.

“How can we forget his clear posture and position on the very constitutional matter of true federalism,” he said