How Akanji Emerged Winner Of Chima Victor Award For Junior Creative Artists

For her exceptional performance as the overall best student in Creative Arts as well as overall best student in JSS 3 in the 2022/23 academic session in Dansol High School, Ikeja, Lagos, Miss Ayomide Omobolanle Akanji was declared winner of the maiden Chima Victor Award for Budding Artists.

The Award presentation was held recently at Dansol High School, Ikeja, Lagos.

You would recall that the senior category of the award was won by Miss Pearl Evans-Akere on July 15, 2023.

The Chima Victor Foundation for Budding Artists is planning to collaborate with the management of Dansol High School, Ikeja, to start an art exhibition of works by budding/aspiring artists during the next Talent Hunt program taking place next year.