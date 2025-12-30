How Airlines Pad Fare Structures Amid Rising Airfares

Industry experts and consumer advocates are increasingly citing Part 18 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) as the legal basis for the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to enforce measures against “exploitative” airfares.

While airlines generally operate in a deregulated market, Part 18 provides the NCAA with specific “economic oversight” tools to prevent price-fixing, ticket racketeering, and unfair competition.

The regulations give the authority the power to monitor and intervene in the following areas: 18.14 (Fares and Tariffs). Airlines are legally required to file their fare schedules with the NCAA’s Directorate of Air Transport Regulation (DATR).

The aviation regulatory body ensures that prices charged to the public align with these filings. If an airline sells a ticket at N800, 000 but only filed a maximum fare of N400, 000, they are in violation.

This section prohibits unfair methods of competition. Experts argue that “preda- tory pricing,” or sudden, unexplained spikes (not linked to fuel or foreign exchange costs), can be investigated as an abuse of market position. Investigation by New Telegraph shows that until recently, airlines hardly filed their fare schedule with the NCAA.

This situation has led to price fixing and arbitrary, unjustified fare increases that travellers face. The NCAA has recently intensified its use of Part 18 due to astronomical domestic fares on one-hour routes. Airlines have been ordered to resubmit all fare tiers to ensure transparency.

Many airlines, because of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) rule requiring them to break down their fare components, have devised a new method for loading their fare structure into a highly opaque structure.

For instance, a one-way ticket from Lagos to Abuja on a state-owned airline with a base in the South-South region of Nigeria costs N300, 000, with the fare breakdown as Airfare N39,000, Airline fees N240, 000, and Taxes N21, 000.

A further breakdown shows QT tax of only N7, 000 going to the NCAA as Passenger Service Charge (PSC) from the N39, 000 as airfare, NG Sales Tax of N14, 000 while N240, 000 as airline fees goes to the airline; a case of fare padding bringing the total to N300, 000. Approximately 70 per cent of the fare goes to the airline, contrary to claims that more than 70 per cent goes to taxes and charges. The same situation is observed with virtually all carriers, except a few, as airfares have skyrocketed.