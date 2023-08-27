How A’Ibom PDP Re-Energises Grassroot Structure To Support Eno’s ARISE Agenda

In a fresh bid to strengthen the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, stakeholders and leaders of the party have moved to re-energize the grassroots structure, while reaching a consensus to support and see the success of the ARISE Agenda of Governor Umo Eno whom they say is the symbol of the party’s development ideals in the state.

Following the directive of the party leadership in the state, a state-wide ward meeting which held Saturday, August 26, deliberated on issues of party affairs at the grassroots, seeking more ways to further deepen the roots of PDP in all communities in the state and resolving to firmly support the vision of Governor Umo Eno to take Akwa Ibom State further to greater height.

In Ibiakpan – Obotim Ward 2, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, Governor Umo Eno who attended the meeting, thanked leaders and members of the party for not wavering in their support, restating his commitment to entrench stability and inclusion in the polity with a key focus on building community – based cohesion and people-oriented governance.

He stated that the ARISE Agenda is on course and soon enough, full implementation of his blueprint will be seen which he pointed out are directed at uplifting the people and meeting the needs and aspirations of Akwa Ibomites.

The Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Elder Udeme Otong, while enumerating gains of the current administration thanked his people for staying true to the party and urged them to do more at repositioning the area to draw massive benefits from the ARISE Agenda.

In Ukanafun Ward 4, the State Chairman of PDP, Rt Hon (Elder) Aniekan Akpan thanked his people and the entire Ukanafun for their support of the party, charging them to consolidate the party’s dominance to gain a more democratic dividend.

Elder Akpan hailed the State Chief Executive, Governor Umo Eno for intervening to recommence construction of the Cottage Hospital and appointment of indigenes of Ukanafun into sensitive positions in government.

Listing the recently flagged-off Spring Road, and the upgrade of the School of Nursing to the College of Health Technology among other benefits of the ARISE Agenda, stakeholders of Ikot Ekpene Ward one acknowledged that have been given more reasons to keep supporting the Peoples Democratic Party.

At the crowded venue of the meeting for the PDP Ward 7 in Uyo, Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah while addressing the highly elated faithful of the Party appreciated them for their steadfastness in choosing the PDP while also thanking them for their massive support for the Pastor Umo Eno’s administration.

Prince Uwah said “For us in Ward 7 and the entire Uyo Local Government, our direction has always been PDP. Today I stand here to assure you that Pastor Umo Eno will bring bountiful dividends of Democracy to us as Uyo people and Akwa Ibomites. Let us therefore increase the bandwidth of our support for this administration”

In Eastern Nsit Ward 1, Nsit Atai Local Government Area, the Deputy State Chairman of the party, Rt Hon Lawrence Udosen, who described Gov Eno as “the governor of the people” who has come to governance with a different style, has simplified governance and as a true party man, has encouraged the strengthening of the party at the ward level and will be true to his promise of rural development.

Addressing the party in Southern Iman Ward 1 and 2, a member representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom and Nsit Ubium in the National Assembly, Hon (Obong) Paul Ekpo, re-echoed the position of the party members which made a case for continued engagement at the ward level, adding that the support which saw to the party’s victory at the polls should continue for the Governor to succeed.

Similarly, in Ibiono Ibom Eastern Ward 5, the Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ini Ememobong, who joined the party faithful in the ward also commended them for their steadfastness and unwavering stance to stay in the party, tasking the party faithful to support the vision of Governor Umo Eno which he said is meant to benefit the people.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Sir Charles Udoh, joined the party faithful in Uyo Ward 8 to share thoughts on internal affairs and the resolution to support the ARISE Agenda of Governor Umo Eno.

In Etim Ekpo Ward one, the National Chairman, Maintain Peace Movement, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem appreciated the party faithful for their continued support, urging them to keep mobilizing the people to massively benefit from the economic policies of the Umo Eno administration.

The member representing Essien Udim in the House of Assembly, Prince Ukpong Akpabio who at his native Ukana West II, gave N100,000 business grant each to 15 constituents, applauded the support his people has given the party, assuring of his commitment to their welfare and empowerment of people as well as development of the area.

In Ikpa Ibom Ward 3, Ikot Obio Ndoho, Mkpat Enin, the state officer of the party, and Hon Mfon Nkanteen led other members of the party to the meeting at the ward centre.

In the well-attended meeting, PDP faithful in the ward applauded the state governor, Mr Umo Eno for taking proactive steps to ensure that the Party is strengthened at the grassroots.

In Ukpum Minya Ward 3, the member representing Mkpat Enin State Constituency in Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Hon Uwem Imo-Ita commended party faithful in the ward for coming out massively for the meeting.

Among the stakeholders who spoke at the meeting were Engr Meyen Etukudo, Managing Director, Ibom Power Company; Lady Ekaette Usip, former Transition Committee Chairman, and others.

In their separate remarks, the stakeholders applauded Governor Umo Eno for his good intentions for the party and pledged their continuous support to the administration and the state leadership of the party.

In Ikpa Ibom Ward 4, the PDP faithful held the meeting at the ward centre in Ikot Ekong. At the meeting, which was well-attended, the Ward Leader, Mr Ini Akpan commended members of the party in the ward for standing strongly with the party during the last general elections.

Mr Akpan further assured party faithful that the state government led by Governor Umo Eno will prioritise the interest of Mkpat Enin and that the ward will be well-positioned to benefit from the administration.

In her remarks, the Councilor representing the Ward, Hon Mary Udobia pledged to continuously serve in the interest of the Party and the Ward.

In Nung Ndem Ward 2, ONNA Local Government, members of the party gathered in large numbers for the meeting which was led by the ward Chairman, Josiah Umoh. Addressing the party faithful, Mr. Umoh noted that with their continuous support, the party will remain strong in the area.

Also speaking, the ward secretary, Mr Attat Alex Attat thanked members of the party for coming out massively for the meeting, assuring that the administration of Governor Umo Eno will bring dividends to the party.

Among other wards in the two Local Government Areas where the meeting was held include Awa Ward 3 and Ward 4, ONNA and Ikpa Ibom Ward 1, Mkpat Enin.

Separate remarks by leaders and members of the party held that the state-wide ward meeting which also saw the defection of members of other political parties to PDP, was largely successful and applauded the initiative of having frequent meetings for close engagements at the grassroots level.