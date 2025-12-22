How AI Is Reshaping Aviation For Airlines, Airports

AI is set to reshape aviation in 2026 through smarter turnarounds, predictive maintenance, digital assistants, and tighter safety and cybersecurity. Aviation is entering 2026 with demand rising faster than the system can comfortably absorb.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts 4.9% year-on-year passenger traffic growth in 2026, measured in RPK, even as aircraft availability and labour shortages continue to constrain capacity. Against that backdrop, artificial intelligence has moved beyond experimentation.

It is now embedded in core infrastructure, spanning turnarounds, disruption handling, maintenance, customer service, and, increasingly, the governance frameworks needed to preserve safety, security, and trust.

SITA’s Air Transport IT Insights 2024 highlights the scale of investment behind this shift, estimating IT spend of $37bn for airlines and $8.9bn for airports, with further growth expected as passenger numbers climb. Yet the most important change is not budgetary. It is operational.

AI is being woven into day-to-day decisions where minutes matter, from allocating stands and gates to predicting irregular operations before they cascade through a network. Airlines and airports are pursuing AI because the industry’s most significant pain points are stubbornly physical.

More flights, tighter fleets, stretched engineering teams, and busier hubs make efficiency gains unusually valuable. In parallel, executives are trying to protect brand loyalty in an era when disruptions can spill instantly into social me dia and contact centres.

In the Middle East, that urgency is translating into highprofile partnerships. Emirates Group’s collaboration with OpenAI is designed to support enterprise-wide deployment of ChatGPT Enterprise alongside AI literacy programmes and technical exploration.

Ali Serdar Yakut, Executive Vice President IT at Emirates, commented, “We see enormous potential for AI technology to support our business requirements, helping us tackle complex commercial challenges, strengthening our operations, and enhancing the customer experience.”

When a carrier operates a global hub model with tightly banked waves, minor improvements in planning, recovery, and communications can deliver outsized gains. Airports are increasingly using AI for the parts of the journey passengers notice most, and for the parts airlines notice most.

Dubai Airports has also begun deploying AI-powered turnaround management with Assaia at DXB, aiming to improve situational awareness and coordination across the airport community and to cover all stands.

This is where computer vision and real-time operational data can translate into a more predictable ground operation, supporting on-time performance and better utilisation of scarce resources such as gates, loaders, and ground crews. Biometrics are also shifting from pilot projects to scaled services.

Emirates has continued to expand facial recognition and biometric capabilities at Dubai International, positioning them as an easier check-in and transfer experience via kiosks and connection points.