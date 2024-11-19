How African Varsities Foster Unity, Partnerships, Excellence Through Sport

Share

…as FASU Games deepens LASU, UNILAG collaboration

FASU a tool for African unity, celebration of common history, diversities – Olatunji-Bello

Sports as potent force for building bridges, fostering collaboration – Ogunsola

COLLABORATION Beyond academics and research efforts, African universities have deployed sports to strengthen unity, and foster collaboration and partnerships, as tools for social cohesion and economic development across African continent

Its establishment 49 years ago is to strengthen and deepen the bond of African unity through youth collaboration and partnerships, , foster internationalization of universities, promote social cohesion and integration, and particularly advance the mission of university sports in Africa as a pathway to develop and harness latent sporting talents of African university students.

However, since its establishment in1971 in Accra, Ghana by 10 African countries, the Federation of Africa University Sports (FASU), organisers of the All-African University Games and the governing body of university sports in Africa, has not only lived up to the expectations of the founding fathers in fulfilling its core mandates, but has also continued to wax stronger in building interrelationships, promoting sports excellence within the framework of university education in Africa.

Not only these, but also promoting youth development as a pathway to Africa’s development, and enhance social exchange and understanding, using university sports as tools for social and economic development across the continent of Africa.

In fact, in keeping faith with its mandate, the just concluded 11th Federation of Africa University Sports (FASU), tagged: “FASU Lagos 2024,” co-hosted by University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Lagos State University (LASU) served as a platform where new friendships and alliances would be formed across countries and among students had been created.

Again, it is to engender among the students to ensure the spirit of sportsmanship that transcends the arena and to create a ripple effect that would inspire communities across Africa.

The nine-day sports tournament took place penultimate month with students athletes from 64 universities across 14 countries in Africa, who gathered for the All-African University Games at the two Nigerian universities to showcase their sporting talents and contest for the coveted trophy.

This edition in the annals of the sporting competition would be the first time that two universities (Lagos State University and University of Lagos) would co-host the sporting competition.

Although the 11th All-African University Games, a sporting fiesta for university students in African nations, has come and gone, the students and authorities from the 64 African universities are still savouring the camaraderie, unity, social cohesion and integration signposted by the sporting fiesta.

No fewer than 834 participating athletes, comprising of 590 male and 244 female, who competed in the 17 games, as well as 185 institutional officials, participated in the nine-day games, which took place at the UNILAG Sports Centre, Akoka main campus of the 62-year-old institution and LASU Sport Arena, Ojo main campus of the 42-year-old university simultaneously.

The games, which took place between September 20 and 29, 2024, were declared open during the opening ceremony held at the UNILAG Sports Centre by Dr Ashraf Sobhy, FASU President and Minister of Sports of Egypt.

Some of the dignitaries at the opening and closing ceremonies of the games, which took place at UNILAG and LASU, respectively, were Prof Folasade Ogunsola (UNILAG Vice-Chancellor); Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello (LASU Vice-Chancellor); UNILAG Council Chairman, Mr Wole Olanipeku (SAN); LASU Council Chairman, Prof Gbolahan Elias; President Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), Dr Bawa Mohammed; the Secretary General, Federation of Africa University Sports (FASU) and Head of Delegation, Ms Peninnah Kabenge Aligawesa;

President, West African University Games (WAUG) and Deputy Head of Delegation, Mr Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu; Acting Administrator, FASU, Mr Julius Lukwago; FASU Auditor, Mrs Ezeane Chidiebere, among other eminent personalities across African countries. Apart from Nigerian universities, other African universities that participated in the games are from Angola, Zimbabwe, Egypt; Kenya, Zambia, Uganda, Ghana, Mauritius, Botswana, Tanzania and Guinea, among others.

Through sports, we have the unique opportunity to replace animosity with camaraderie, hatred with love…

Tracing the history of the Federation of Africa University Sports (FASU), Dr Ashraf recalled that the sporting fiesta was first hosted in 1975 in Accra, Ghana, while it was first hosted in Nigeria 20 years ago by Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

The games, according to FASU President, are not only about extracurricular activities, but also primarily a demonstration of love and unity among African universities, and as an avenue to reinforce the power of collaboration among African youths, notwithstanding their diversities.

Dr Ashraf, therefore, urged the contingents to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship and oneness as participation was not necessarily about winning medals.

While welcoming the contingents, the two host Vice-Chancellors, Prof Ogunsola of UNILAG and her LASU counterpart, Prof Ibiyemi OlatunjiBello, described FASU as a remarkable sporting events that underscore our common history as a people, celebrate African unity and diversities in a unique way.

Basking in the euphoria of cohosting the games, which they described as a binding cord between two Nigerian universities, the duo in their separate remarks, earlier during the opening ceremony, assured the athletes of their security, even as they expressed delight that Nigeria is playing host to the rest of African countries.

While stating that this year’s edition of the games was symbolic as it would be the first time that two universities would co-host the sporting event in its 50 years history, the Vice-Chancellors, therefore, appealed to the athletes to display and exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship so as to make the games exciting and worthwhile.

According to them, the joint hosting of the games has broken the barriers and also demonstrated the power of collaboration and networking so as to deepen and move university sports forward on the African continent.

“The essence of the games is to celebrate African unity in diversity, and extol its spirit of oneness, fair games, dignity and respect,” they further explained, saying the contingents and their officials would enjoy exciting moments and the aquatic splendor of Lagos. They, however, implored the athletes and officials to showcase their talents and skills in various games they would be featuring.

Added to this, the Nigeria’s Minister of Sports, Mr Ewan John Enon, who was represented by the Lagos Liaison Officer, Mrs Nkana Mbora, noted that the sporting event is to celebrate the unity of African continent using sports, adding that the event was not only about winning medals, but also to exhibit good character, showcase talents and demonstrate the ability to unite, compete and excel.

Events

The student athletes competed in Athletics (track and field), Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Handball, Badminton, Table Tennis, Swimming, Taekwondo, among others. As the 11th edition of the games ended in Lagos in a grand style, the American University in Cairo, Egypt, emerged the overall winner on the medal table with 46 gold, 28 silver and eight bronze (82 medals).

LASU came second overall winning 28 gold, 30 silver and 26 bronze (84 medals); UNILAG came third on the overall medal table, with 25 gold, 33 silver and 40 bronze medal (98 medals); and in the fourth position is the University of Ghana, which won nine gold, nine silver and 14 bronze (32 medals); and University of Development Studies, Ghana, came fifth in that order with seven gold, two silver and two bronze (11 medals), respectively.

In the bottom of the medal table are Osun State University, Osogbo, which is on the 20th position with one gold, two silver and four bronze (seven medal); Lagos State University of Education that placed 21st position with one gold, two silver and three bronze (six medal); and the Universite Lumiere De Bujumbura, which won one gold, one silver and one bronze (three medals) to place 22nd position.

Conference

As part of activities to commemorate the continental FASU Games, the FASU Pre-Games Scientific Conference, was held at Lagos State University, with the theme: “Fostering Unity, Healthy Competition and Global Excellence Through University Sports.”

The conference that is usually held alongside the sporting fiesta accordingly provides an opportunity to drive essential conversations among stakeholders about the role of university sports in Africa’s development.

Curiously, the scientific conference, which also highlighted unity and excellence through sports featured presentations from scholars, researchers and students, who underscored the pivotal role university sports could play in enhancing academic growth and fostering unity among African students.

According to the organisers, the conference is a crucial forum for exchanging innovative ideas and best practices with the goal of transforming the landscape of university sports while reinforcing the foundation of African unity.

“Through sports, we have the unique opportunity to replace animosity with camaraderie, hatred with love, and rivalry with cooperation,” Prof Olatunji-Bello said.

On her part, Prof Ogunsola noted that sports remain one of the most potent forces for building bridges and fostering collaboration, explaining that university sports represent a powerful tool for bridging divides and fostering a sense of unity. “It is equally important in cultivating resilience and discipline in the youths and preparing them for leadership.

As we gather to discuss innovative approaches to enhancing university sports, this scientific conference offers us a unique opportunity to merge scholarly insights with athletic excellence,” she added.

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Lotus Bank, Mrs Kafilat Araoye, in her keynote address at the conference, underscored the importance of university sports as a veritable tool for fostering unity, healthy competition and global excellence.

This was even as she said that this could be achieved through inclusive participation, promotion of sportsmanship, community engagement, global competitions and exchanges, focus on health and well-being, adequate use of technology, and cultivation of leadership skills.

On the potential of university sports as a tool to drive continental development, and propel African athletes to the global stage for exploits, Mrs Araoye reiterated the need for African universities to champion both intellectual and physical development through sports as done by Ivy League institutions in developed countries.

The banking chief, however, commended university sports for the role it plays in shaping the future, saying that against the backdrop of a mere competition, but as a vibrant field where unity, healthy competition, and global excellence come to life.

Also, the second FASU Vice Chancellors’ Forum, with the theme: “Empowering University Sports: Pathways to Excellence” that brought together university leaders and sports directors across Africa, explored initiatives to support student-athletes in academic and sports excellence.

The forum moderator Ms. Florence Nakymya said the forum provided a platform for sharing ideas on sustainable sports development for African universities. Meanwhile, the FISU-FASUNUSF Seminar also encouraged collaboration and explored strategies to promote sports among African youth, enriching the dialogue on university sports’ future across the continent.

Closing

As the curtains were lowered on the nine-day captivating display of talents and skills, Prof Olatunji-Bello recalled that through collaboration of all stakeholders with the university, the exciting games were brought to the attention, limelight and views of the global audience.

She described this as proud and laudable achievements for LASU, an institution, hosting the first international sports competition in its 42-year of existence.

Olatunji-Bello said: “When the reports of these games are being written after today, I am convinced that it will be said that LASU and UNILAG collaborated to host one of the best university games so far. “Indeed, looking back at our achievements in these games, we are proud of ourselves for giving Africa an exciting and entertaining African University Games.

We gave a platform where new friendships and alliances were formed across countries and among the students. “FASU Lagos 2024 demonstrated how sports can serve as a tool of African unity. Together with UNILAG, we have given Lagos and Nigeria a worthy representation.”

Also, on her part, UNILAG ViceChancellor, Prof Ogunsola, stated that African universities through the games witnessed not just sporting excellence, but also the spirit of camaraderie that unites us across borders, cultures and languages, and drives academic development.

“We have witnessed extraordinary talents and determination from our studentathletes across Africa, showcasing the very best of what the African continent has to offer. According to her, each competition has not only highlighted individual skills, but has also fostered teamwork, resilience and respect-values that are vital both in sports and in life.

It has also provided opportunities for healthy competition with excellent performances that have united us in many ways. She, however, described the athletes as embodiments of hope and inspiration, saying “you have not only competed for medals, but have also represented the spirit of unity that is essential in our pursuit of excellence in our continent.

“As you return to your universities, carry with you the lessons learned and bonds forged here,” Ogunsola noted, stressing that “as a university, at UNILAG, we are committed to promoting sports as a tool for development, fostering education and building a brighter future for our youth. “Let us also remember that the mission for the games extends beyond this event.

Together, we can ensure that the spirit of sportsmanship transcends the arena, creating a ripple effect that inspires communities across Africa. Let us continue to support one another and embrace the values of friendship, respect and fair play, and celebrate our collective achievements of African countries,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of FASU, Ms Peninnah Aligawesa, passed the Games Torch to the vice-chancellors of LASU and LASU, who also passed the Torch to the American University in Cairo, Egypt, the host of the 12th edition of the games in 2026.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal, tagged the athletes as “rising stars who exemplify African potential,” and reinforced the importance of FASU in promoting leadership, athletic growth, and cultural pride among African youth. According to him, as a legacy of impact for African university sports, the 11th FASU Games underscored the significance of university sports in fostering unity, academic excellence, and leadership in Africa.

