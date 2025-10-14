How Africa Can Lead Global Energy Future, By Experts

E n e r g y e x p e r t s have said Africa holds the potential to lead the future of global energy transition if it adopts the policies that promote local manufacturing, technology transfer, inclusive economic growth and good governance.

They emphasised that the continent’s vast renewable resources, including solar, wind, and hydro, can drive sustainable development if supported by strong political will and strategic investments in homegrown solutions.

They spoke at the 18th Nigerian Association for Energy Economics (NAEE) annual international conference on Monday in Abuja.

The Energy Institute Chairman Osen Olorunshola said dependency economics has crippled countries like Nigeria, making them energy insecure.

He added that Nigeria and Africa must take advantage of the global realities of shifting terrains, policies and postures taking place at the moment.

Olorunshola, represented by the TENO Energy Resources Limited Managing Partner Tim Okon, maintained that import substitution holds the key to economic growth and development in Nigeria and Africa at large.

He said: “In Nigeria we have a refinery that can meet our own domestic needs. “Import substitution is a key part of energy sustainability and energy security.

“If Africa does not do that, then of course, whether it is renewable energy we are trying to tackle, where we do not manufacture the components that you actually need, you will be subject to that dependency economics.

“Whatever the shift is, whatever it is we are choosing to do in the midst of all of this global politics, we must clearly understand its implications for our economy.”