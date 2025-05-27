How AfDB impacted millions of lives under my stewardship – Adesina

Share

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, outgoing President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), yesterday said hundreds of million lives were directly impacted during his 10-year stewardship of the regional development bank.

Adesina disclosed this during a Media Welcome Breakfast that marked the beginning of the 2025 Annual Meetings of the Bank in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Specifically, he said the AfDB directly impacted the lives of over 565 million people through its “High 5s” strategy over the past decade.

According to him, the High 5s, introduced in 2015, focussed on five key development priorities: Light Up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialise Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa.

He said, with the strategy’s implementation, 128 million people gained access to better healthcare, 121 million benefited from improved transportation, and 104 million were food secured.

