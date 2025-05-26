How Adenuga, Peller’s New Deal With Moremonee Boosts Brand’s Feasibility

Share

In a bold move that aligns digital culture with financial innovation, Moremonee Microfinance Bank has announced a strategic partnership with two of Nigeria’s most influential digital personalities, renowned media strategist Dami Adenuga and viral TikTok star Peller as its official brand ambassadors.

The announcement, made at the bank’s corporate headquarters in Abuja, marks a deliberate effort by Moremonee to strengthen its position as a youth-focused, digitally-driven financial institution.

The CEO of the bank, Dr Mohammed Olatunji, popularly known as Dr MO emphasized that the decision to onboard the duo is rooted in impact, not optics.

“This is not just a marketing move. It’s a calculated investment in influence, authenticity, and reach,” Dr Olatunji said.

“Peller and Dami Adenuga embody creativity, culture, and the entrepreneurial spirit we want our brand to represent. They are storytellers who inspire trust and action.”

Peller, a TikTok phenom with over 10 million followers, has become a household name through his engaging, relatable content.

His deep connection with Gen Z and millennial audiences gives Moremonee a distinct edge in capturing the attention of Nigeria’s digitally native demographic.

Adenuga, on the other hand, brings a decade of high-level experience in media strategy and entertainment branding.

The founder of DAW Empire, his influence has helped shape the careers of Nigerian stars like D’banj, Tonto Dike, and Slimcase.

More recently, he masterminded the rollout of Tolibian’s viral Ramadan anthem, a campaign that resonated widely across social and mainstream media.

“Dami understands how to build long-term cultural relevance,” said Dr. Olatunji. “With him and Peller, we’re not just signing influencers, we’re collaborating with architects of modern pop culture.”

The new ambassadorial deal comes with a suite of upcoming initiatives, including immersive digital campaigns, gamified savings tools, and financial literacy programs tailored to young Nigerians.

Moremonee hopes to leverage the ambassadors’ influence to deepen its market penetration and boost financial inclusion among the unbanked and underserved.

Speaking at the unveiling, Peller shared his enthusiasm: “This is bigger than a partnership.

It’s about rewriting the money story for young people like me who grew up without financial guidance. Moremonee is creating a platform where we don’t just earn — we learn.”

Adenuga echoed the vision, saying:

“For years, I’ve worked behind the scenes to help creatives thrive.

Now, with Moremonee, we’re giving them the tools to manage their finances, save with purpose, and build lasting legacies.

