How Abia Lost 50,000 Jobs To Moribund Companies, Bad Policies

When an American feminist writer, Rita Mae Brown said: “The price of dishonesty is self-destruction,” the Abia state government and her people may not have known that someday, that will be their reality.

With Nigerians still debating and debunking figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to the effect that Nigeria’s unemployment rate was 4.1 per cent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, it is painful to see how dishonesty, recklessness and greed of few individuals contributed to this deadly economic malaise (unemployment) now wreaking havoc on thousands of families across the country.

As at the time of this report, many residents of Aba, includ- ing new occupants of Abia State Government House are not and may not be aware that the Common Facility Centre, a brainchild of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), capable of changing the economic status of the people and that of the state exists in the state.

Not even the many news- hounds in Abia state are aware of its existence, probably due to the time it commenced operations in the state or due to the fact that not many residents have been exposed to the vision and purpose of the facility. However, after the last gathering of the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) in Aba, where the body set out to push South-East Governors into looking at moribund industries, the Common Facility Centre was top on their agenda towards ensuring that Igbo youths are gainfully employed.

Chukwuemeka Mba, the ADF National Organizing Secretary said that in line with ADF’s vision for rebuilding and development, it has embarked on a mission of setting an agenda for South-East Governors on what they must do to rescue the region and save the youths. “ADF members visited scores facilities and moribund enterprises even in Aba, that require urgent attention to ensure they are restored to their full functions and achieve the purpose of their establishment.

“These include: the Common Facility Center àt Aba, established by UNIDO; the Integrated Skill Acquisition Centre, with its attached workshop; the Glass Industry, and other facilities put up by regimes in the first and second republic, and those built in present democratic dispensation, but are now lying moribund due to neglect by successive regimes of this democratic dispensation.

“ADF is calling on the press to assist us in drawing the attention of private investors, and the Abia State government to respond and rescue these facilities which by our estimation can create over 50,000 jobs, thus boosting the developmental status and GDP of the citizens and the State.

“It is so sad that Abia State now ranks among the lowest in developmental indices, as a result of poor maintenance or lack of upgrading of existing facilities or building of new ones,” he said. The concept for the construction of a leather and garment Common Facility Centre, Aba was initiated by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) when Dr. David Daroll Tommy was their Representative in Nigeria in early between 2000-2008.

It was, according to available records, achieved in 2008 under the UNIDO Leather Cluster Programme to heal and make the leather and garment industry in Aba, position itself as one of the very best that produces products that can compete globally, with the very best.

A visit to the facility will showcase the sheer size and capacity of the enterprise, and the vast assortment of leather products and sophisticated and automated garment-making machines abandoned and left to rot away, while thousands of youths roam the streets looking for means of livelihood or even capital to start up new businesses.

According to Comrade Aloy Chukwu, a Principal Technical Official of the Leather and Garment Common Facility Centre, Aba, the place was supposed to be a centre for excellence where every leather and garment product shall be fine-tuned to international standards.

Chukwu who has been part of the conceptualization of the Centre and its realization recounted that the journey towards making the place a reality was a difficult one, but regretted that after those long years of hard work and sacrifices, acts of dishonesty, negligence and greed have turned the place to a sleeping giant when it comes to employment and productivity.

Chukwu continued: “Dr David Tommy, a Gambian who was UNIDO’s representative in Nigeria brought this idea of Common Facility Centre under the UNIDO Leather Cluster Programme and that was how this place came up. “Although there were hiccups in several stages of its realization, in 2005, this place was secured.

I remember that leather and garment associations had tried over the years to secure land for their project, but could not until the intervention of President Olusegun Obasanjo and the then Governor- bof Abia state, Orji Uzor-Kalu who was charged by the President to provide land or Abia would lose the project to other parts of Nigeria.

“The government initially provided the first land around Samek area, near Ariaria, but it was later discovered that the land was in dispute between original owners and Osisioma LGA.

“We continued looking for land until the Abia State Government later provided this place. I recall that many people from different states were plotting for the project to be moved out of Aba, but Dr Tommy insisted it must be Aba, Abia state. “When the Abia State government provided the land, President Obasanjo instructed the Federal Ministry of Industry to put up this edifice you’re seeing here, under the Nigerian Export Promotion Council.

“The Abia government provided land, accessible roads and water. Again, they later said that they’ll sponsor the payrolling of staff that’ll work here. The Federal Government provided the building and logistics through their agency as they serve as an intermediary between the state and UNIDO. “The Leather and Garment Associations provided human resources and directions. UNIDO provided technical training and machines.

That’s the original history of this place because I was part of the whole thing from the beginning.” Chukwu said that the mission of the Facility Centre is not just to make standard products, but to equally serve as a centre for excellence, a hub where great minds and creative people can come and have their concepts, and ideas in the fashion industry made a reality with close and professional guardiance from industry experts.

“The idea behind this place is unique and lofty, although it appears deflated and defeated, but I see hope now that a reputable medium such as yours, well known for promoting positive things in this region is here. The idea is that all products must be given finishing touches here. “The idea is this, as a local entrepreneur here, it’s extremely difficult for you to have all the necessary equipment required to produce shoes and garments of International Standards.

“It’s a Centre designed and set up with the intention and capacity to make Aba the fashion capital of West Africa because it gives room to innovation and creativity. As a designer, you don’t even need a shop, a warehouse or even your own factory. “All you need is to have the idea, the concept of whatever you want to produce, bring the idea here and ideas can be transformed to reality with the standard equipment here.

“Even a young Abia productive person can easily register his shoe and garment company, come here, make use of the equipment with our guide and produce several products branded in his name and then pay a token for the services rendered by this place because of the machines he used and services rendered by the staff here.

“Apart from machines and manufacturing services, this place will also provide consultancy to the entrepreneurs in the clusters and link them to relevant agencies in business like the Nigerian Export Promotion Council. “In fact, it was because of this project that the Export Promotion Council came to Aba, it was also because of this project that the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) came to Aba. Honestly, if this place is functioning as it should, our unemployment rate will see some positives.”

Rating the performance so far of the facility which was jointly commissioned by a former Minister for Commerce and Industry, Engr. Charles Ugwu and former Governor Theodore Orji on May 9, 2008, Chukwu said, “This place is functioning below 10% because of the problems that came before UNIDO left.” He added: “Don’t forget that UNIDO programmes have tenure.

They even extended their tenure three times here to ensure that they create the needed pathway for the Government or the Associations to be able to takeover and manage it on their own. “In the end, none of the options happened until UNIDO left when that particular programme ended. Before they left, this place was supposed to be a registered corporate organization that will exist on its own, but that was not done because that’s not the responsibility of UNIDO. “The registration was eventually not done.

They made it clear that they don’t own any project. Their duty was to sponsor the establishment of the project and let stakeholders like the Association and the government handle the operation of the Centre. “The State Government in power at the time had wanted to register the Centre, but the selfishness of some government officials derailed many things.”

Chukwu narrated that when government officials learnt that UNIDO would send a lot of people overseas from the Centre, to be trained and acquire more knowledge on leather and garment production, they overstaffed the place, recruiting their own people recklessly. “UNIDO is aware that this place will create thousands of jobs, but those jobs cannot be created through employment of staff to work here. It will create employment by providing opportunities to artisans and creative people in the fashion industry to have their products produced to global standard and at minimal cost.

That’s why UNIDO required just five Technical People they’ve trained for the handling of machines here and sponsoring of their payroll. “The Government officials did not accept the sponsoring of the payroll of those five Technical officers of the Centre, instead theyaintained that the best thing was to recruit the five technically officers into the Civil Service System. That was the beginning of the problems of the Centre.