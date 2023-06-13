How Abbas Emerges 15th Reps Speaker, Kalu Deputy

Hon. Tajudeen Abbas representing Zaria federal constituency of Kaduna State on Tuesday emerged as the 10th speaker of the House of Representatives after scoring 353 votes to defeat two other contenders in the race.

Abbas is the 15th Speaker of the lower chamber of the National Assembly and the second to have emerged at the age of 57 years.

New Telegraph recalls that the immediate past Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila was also elected at the age of 57 in 2019.

A professional teacher, Abbas who has taught in primary, tertiary, and university holds a Ph.D. in business administration and is the next in line (Iyan Zauzzau) to the throne of the Emir of Zaria.

He sponsored the highest number of bills in the 9th House, 74 in total while 24 had been signed into law by the president.

He was first elected to the House in 2011.

Also, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu representing Bende federal constituency of Abia state was returned unopposed as Deputy Speaker.

Abbas defeated Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase (APC, Plateau) immediate past deputy speaker who polled just three votes, and Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji (APC, Zamfara) who also scored three votes.

The election of the presiding officers was conducted by the deputy clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Kamoru Ogunlana.

Shortly after the roll call of 359 members present, the DCNA called for the nomination of candidates for the position of speaker. Recall that one member-elect from Taraba died shortly after the general elections.

The immediate past majority leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano) quickly nominated Abbas. The nomination was seconded by Hon. Nnolim Nnaji (PDP, Enugu), the immediate past chairman of the House Committee on Aviation.

The deputy speaker in the 9th Assembly, Hon. Idris Wase was nominated by Hon. Tijjani Kayode Ismail (APC, Kwara) and the nomination was seconded by Hon. Mohammed Ari Abdulmumin.

The third nomination of Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji (APC, Zamfara) was called by Hon. Ahmed Yusuf Ibrahim (Katsina) and was seconded by Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim (Katsina).

After the election, which was through open balloting by voice vote, the DCNA announced that Abbas scored 253 votes, while Wase and Jaji scored 3 votes each to jointly placed second.

Following the victory of Abbas, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu (APC, Abia) was unanimously returned unopposed.

Kalu was nominated by the chairman of the House Committee on defense in the 9th Assembly, Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), and the nomination was seconded by Hon. Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim (APC, Yobe).

Kalu, who was the spokesman for the House in the 9th Assembly is aged 52 having been born on May 5th, 1971. He is a lawyer by profession and is a second time in the House.

Both Abbas and Kalu were the preferred candidates of the ruling APC.

After presenting his inaugural address, Abbas adjourned the House to Tuesday, 14th June.