How 6 Friends, 3 Others Died After Consuming ‘Poisonous’ Alcoholic Drink

Mourning

Seven friends who had been on a war path, decided to settle their differences. To do that, they sent one of them to buy a local gin to resolve the matter, but unknown to them, that gin, when consumed, would take their lives. The event which happened at Odogbo in Ijebu North East Local Government Area of Ogun State caused anguish and mourning, following the death of six of the friends after consuming the ‘poisonous’ alcoholic local drink.

It was learnt that till now, the real cause of their death remains unclear, as investigation is still ongoing to unravel the mystery behind the death of the six persons. On the evening of Sunday, July 16, a group of friends had gathered to make merry at a popular local drinking joint in Odogbo, an agrarian and peaceful rural community in the state.

The drink, ‘Shekpe’, a locally brewed gin was served round the friends as usual, but unknown to them death was already lurking around the corner for them that fateful day. Investigations by New Telegraph revealed that, the seven friends had gathered at one Iya Comfort Joint in Odogbo to drink their favourite “ogogoro”, a local gin, but after the drinking bout, six of them died.

Meanwhile, a related incident also happened in Odogbolu, Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state, where three other persons were reported to had died after also consuming similar locally brewed alcoholic drink. Residents of the two communities are yet to recover from the shock of the bizarre incident.

Government source

A government source told our correspondent that the six persons who drank the alcohol beverage died except the seventh person, one Seyi Onasanya who reportedly brought the drink from his home, but did not partake in the drinking. The source who pleaded anonymity said the deceased persons and Onasanya had reportedly engaged in a hot argument earlier in the day, but was later settled.

The source claimed that the suspect offered to donate a bottle of alcohol as part of reconciliation moves after their differences. Onasanya reportedly went home and brought the drink which was taken by all the six friends except him. It was further gathered that few hours after they departed to their various destinations, news filtered into the town that two of the friends had died while four others were hospitalised.

According to the source, the other four per- sons died the following day, while Onasanya was reported to have fled the town over the incident for fear of being lynched. The source said, “it was later that night that the news started breaking that those who drank from the alcohol have started dying, while some of them were rushed to the hospital. “Six people have been announced dead as at the time of speaking to you.

The whereabouts of Onasanya who brought the alcohol is yet to be known, as manhunt is launched for him by youths of the town. Our correspondent gathered that one person has been arrested in connection with the death. A government source who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said the victims died after drinking local herbs made with locally brewed alcohol. According to him, the seller of the herbal drink and two others also lost their lives.

Residents still in shock

Residents of Odogbo community, the epicenter, where the death started have expressed shock over the unnatural incident. The residents described the incident as disturbing which according to them has thrown the entire community into mourning. The Olori Ilu (village head) of Itamaya, Odogbo, Chief Abayomi Otulagun, while narrating the incident to our correspondent said, “This community has been peaceful for a long time.

We have never had such a bizarre incident before in the history of the community. “We heard that on Sunday some friends consumed alcoholic drinks, unfortunately, that Sunday evening we heard that one of them had died, but we did not suspect any foul play. We thought the death was natural until we heard the news of another dying on Monday. “Initially, we did not take the news serious, we thought it was all rumour, because nobody came to me to lodge complaint officially in my palace about it.

“As we were planning on what to do about those that died, information got to us that another person was also reported to have died and this was when we decided to take the news serious. I went to the place with some members of the community and we met a crowd of sympathisers. That was when we confirmed that five persons had died of the alleged poisonous alcoholic drink. “We reported the case to the police at Atan Police Station.

The police came over and opened investigation into the matter. “From what we gathered, we were told that the victims were friends and that there was a clash among them, but nobody could confirm this. “They bought herbal alcoholic drink from a woman in the community. The woman who sold drinks to them has been plying her trade in this community for over 30 years, nothing of such have ever happened in her shop before now.

“We were told that this particular man visited the local drinking joint to join his friends in making merry. It was at this time they said the man went home and brought the alcoholic drink for his friends, again like I told you before, I cannot confirm if this is true or not. “They are all friends and I was told he shared the drink with them and it was later we heard that the friends had died.

“The friends had already bought some herbal alcoholic drinks from the woman be- fore the man came. He joined them and later brought alcoholic drink from his house which he gave to his friends.” Solomon Olufunso Awonuga, a community leader in Odogbo who also spoke to our correspondent said the community has been assisting the police in its investigation to unravel the death.

“The people of this community, both the indigenes and non-indigenes have always lived in peace and unity, but this incident was an unfortunate one to everybody, we are still in shock over the death of the victims. “The incident is both strange and pathetic, we are still in shock, in fact, we are disturbed. I was born and breed here and we have never had such tragedy in this community, it is just unfortunate.

“The chairman of the local government area has been here, community leaders and law enforcement agents have been meeting to make sure that thorough investigation is carried out to unravel the mystery behind the death. “The police have also been making sure that the community is peaceful and that nobody takes law into his hands. “We learnt that the victims died one after the other. Those that we could rescue we took them to the hospital and various tests were conducted, while some were discharged, others died.

About five persons survived. “I don’t know the man behind the death, but people accuse him of being the principal suspect because they claim that he had earlier threatened to kill them, this cannot be established, but now that investigation is ongoing, we hope that the police will unravel the mystery behind the death. “Immediately the incident happened and we reported to the police, they came but they could not find the woman that owns the local drinking joint. They arrested the man and took him to Ijebu-Ode and the woman was also brought the following day,” Awonuga said.

Not an epidemic

The state government has de- bunked reports linking the death to an outbreak of an epidemic. Speaking to our correspondent, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Tomi Coker said the cause of death cannot be linked to an epidemic outbreak, describing the death as an isolated case of ‘poisoning’. She however warned residents of the state against the consump- tion of locally brewed alcoholic drinks and other products, not approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Coker said the state has commenced an investigation into the sale of ‘poisonous’ locally brewed alcoholic drinks in parts of the state. According to her, the state received reports of eleven cases of severe illnesses and death of eight persons, all directly linked to the consumption of locally brewed alcoholic products. Coker disclosed that the incidents reportedly occurred between July 18th and 20th, 2023 from two local government areas in Ogun State, namely Ijebu North East and Odogbolu, adding that the Ministry of Health had initiated a thorough investigation into the source and nature of the hazardous products.

She however advised the public to exercise extreme caution and refrain from consuming drinks from unverified sources, while the investigation is ongoing. “It is of utmost importance to only consume products that have been officially approved and certified by NAFDAC. “The unauthorised production and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other consumable items pose significant health risks as they are often manufactured in unregulated and unhygienic conditions, making them potential breeding grounds for harmful substances and toxins.

“Such substances can lead to severe health complications and, in some cases, fatal outcomes, as evidenced by the recent incidents in Ijebu North East and Odogbolu LGAs. We hereby urge the public to report any suspicious locally brewed alcoholic drink to the appropriate authorities or NAFDAC,” she said. The Special Adviser added that residents should also report any case of illness or death after consumption of similar products including herbal concoctions to the nearest government hospital.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents, stressing that collaborative efforts between the government, regulatory bodies, and the public are paramount to combating the sale and consumption of harmful products.

Police denies arrest

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said the command had deployed a crack team of detectives to Odogbo community to uncover the mystery behind the bizarre incident. She however identified the accused as one Seyi Onasanya. Odutola said while no autopsy was conducted on the corpses of the victims, the police had taken sample of the contaminated drink to test its content.