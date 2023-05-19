How 3 Staff, 4 Policemen In Us Consulate Convoy Were Killed – CP

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, has narrated how staff of the United States of America Consulate were attacked on May 16, win Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner yesterday gave the details of the incident in which three of the staff and four policemen were killed. According to Echeng, the team of officials from the Lagos Consulate of the United States of America and their police escorts were ambushed between 12noon and 2pm along Atani/Osamela Road in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and their armed wing, Eastern Security Network.

He explained that information about the incident was received by Anambra State Police Command through an official of the consulate at about 3:30pm. Consequently, a joint team of Mobile Policemen and troops of the Nigerian Navy stationed in Onitsha were immediately deployed to the area.

Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, the joint security team sighted and engaged the assailants in a shootout, but they escaped through a nearby forest. Echeng further narrated: “Yesterday 17th of May, joint security forces comprising police tactical teams from the command and troops of the Nigerian Army as well as the Nigerian Navy raided a camp in Ugwuaneocha community of Ogbaru LGA, which was suspected to be the hideout of the assailants, but discovered that it had been deserted.

“Two persons of interest were arrested and they currently assisting the police in the investigation. “The criminal camp was razed down by the joint security team. “The preliminary investigation conducted by the command, following the incident, revealed that five male officials of the USA consulate and four armed Mobile Police escorted from Lagos on a mission to assess the impact of erosion in Ogbaru LGA were travelling in a convoy of two vehicles when they suddenly came under attack by armed men who targeted them with gunfire and set their vehicles ablaze.

“Regrettably, seven persons, including three of the consulate officials and four Mobile Police escorts, were murdered during the attack while two other officials of the consulate are yet to be found. “The deceased police officers: Inspector Bukar Adams, Inspector Friday Morgan, Inspector Adam Andrew and Inspector Emmanuel Lupata, all of Squadron 23, Police Mobile Force, Lagos. “No USA citizen was amongst the casualties.”