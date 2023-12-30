‘How 23-Year-Old Girl Killed Police Lover With His Service Pistol’

Details have emerged on how a 23-year- old girl shot and killed her Police-lover with his service pistol, inside a Police barrack in Imo State. On Tuesday, 26/12/2023 at about 1832 hrs, Operatives of Ezinihitte-Mbaise Police Area Command, heard three gunshots emanating from the Area Commands Barrack and dashed to the scene where they met Corporal Cosmas Ugwu in his room with gunshot injuries on his chest and hand, lying helplessly on the floor in his pool blood.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Ezinihitte-Mbaise where he died while receiving medical treatment. Following the incident, his girlfriend, Amanda Uchechi Ugo of Umumbiri in Ahaizu Mbaise LGA of Imo State, was arrested at the scene of crime by the operatives. According to a statement from the Imo Police spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, a service pistol with breach number 5199225, assigned to the deceased officer was tactfully recovered from her.

“On interrogation, she volunteered a confessional statement admitting that she shot the Police Corporal, who is her lover after a serious altercation that led to a fight with him”, the Police statement read in part. Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Owerri, to carrying out a comprehensive investigation and arraigns the suspect in court with the appropriate criminal charge on completion of the investigation.