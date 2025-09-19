How 21-Year-Old Mother Of 2 Stabbed Her Partner To Death For Attempting To Leave Her

A 21-year-old mother of two, simply identified as Lilian has told the police that she stabbed her partner simply identified as David to death because he wanted to end the relationship with her. Lilian, who said she stopped schooling at Senior Secondary school (SSS2) when she was 17-yearsold, said she and her partner had been living together as husband and wife since then in Asaba, without the consent of her parents.

The mother of two said she had been cohabiting with the 34 yearold man for the past four years and their union led to the birth of two children who are between the ages of 1 and 3.

Genesis

The distraught Lilian said on August 27, she and David had issues and they stop talking to each other in the house for over a week and she was not happy about it. She said David had been keeping malice with her before then, but she didn’t know why he was keeping angry with her, adding that she walked in one fateful Sunday afternoon and her husband asked her to move out of the house.

“I was surprised, I don’t know what is happening. I asked David what my offence was; I asked him where he expected me to go with the two children I had for him, but he didn’t answer me. “When he said I should move out of the house, I asked where he wanted me to go, I didn’t take him serious, I thought he was joking. I stood my ground that I am not going anywhere. When I couldn’t withstand his anger anymore I went out of the house with my children.

“When I left home, I had nowhere to go. Because I don’t have any family in Asaba and David’s family is not Asaba, I went to stay in a woman’s shop where I use to buy groceries for a while, probably he would have been calm. “Later in the day, I went back home at about 9pm.When I entered I noticed our Electricity was not on, I went to check the prepaid meter and I discovered that there was no more money on it, that was why the light was not on.

“I told him to help me load the card into the meter, he didn’t answer and I went to meet our neighbor who helped me to load the card and David got angry, asking why I should call a neighbor to help me load a card into the meter when he was at home, that was how we started fighting.” She added that, She begged him and told him that it was because he didn’t answer her which was why she went to call the neighbor to load the meter card for her.

“I begged him to forgive me, instead he started beating me. Before I knew what was happening he smashed my head on the floor and blood started gushing out of my nose and my head. “David was also using the key and hair brush he was holding to hit me and smashed me on the ground again, I was trying to protect my second eye from being hit when he was beating me, because I don’t want to get blind again for the second time. It was while he was beating me before now that I lost my left eye.”

I ran from home

Lilian said it was because of the love she had for David that made her to run away from home and dropped out of school in Bayelsa State. “My parents don’t know where I am till date.” She said it was just last year that her parents knew she was in Asaba and has given birth to two children through her friend that she confided in. “It was the same person that I loved dearly that was treating me in such a manner, and I came out from a wealthy family. It is a pity that I found myself in such a situation today.”

Intention

“I ran into the kitchen to avoid more beating. I didn’t have the intention of stabbing him, I was standing between the kitchen and the dinning when he was coming at me to beat me again and I told him to stay away from me, he didn’t listen. “It was while I was trying to defend myself from being hit again at the kitchen door where I was standing that the knife hit on the chest and he fell down. I only wanted to use the knife to threaten him, I didn’t want to kill him,” the mother of two recounted.

Regret

Continuing he said, “I regret my action, because I don’t know who will take care of my two children, I also don’t know my fate now. My parents should forgive me, it is the love I had for David that made me drop out of school and ran down to Asaba from Bayelsa State to meet him. I didn’t know it will end this way.

“David came to work in Bayelsa when I met him, I was in Senior Secondary school 1 when I met him, but I stop schooling because of the love I had for him and ran away from home and came with him to Delta State, my parents didn’t know him, he also didn’t pay my bride price. “If I had listened to my mates in school then, I would have been in the University by now. I regret my action.

I also didn’t listen to my parents who begged me to return home when I first got pregnant with my first son, I didn’t listen, I got pregnant again for the second time, my boy is still young. I want to beg the Delta State government to help me, because I have nobody to take care of my children. It is a pity.”

Police

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, said Lilian have been cohabiting with the deceased, a 34-year-old man, for four years, beginning the relationship when she was 17. Edafe said the couple had two children together. During interrogation the suspect admitted to stabbing her partner in the chest during an argument that turned violent, but blamed her partner for it.

“She claimed he attempted to end their relationship, which led to a quarrel. She said he beat her with a cane and smashed her head on the ground before she rushed to the kitchen to get a knife. When he advanced towards her despite warning him to stay away, she stabbed him.”

