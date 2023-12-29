How 2 Brothers Drowned At Beach on Christmas Day in Lagos

Two brothers from same parents were reportedly drowned at Ibeshe Beach in Lagos State on Christmas Day. It was learnt that someone reported the case of the two brothers, identified as Femi Adegboyega, 26-year-old and Ibu- kun Adegboyega, 23-year-old respectively, which happened at about 6.00 pm, to the police.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement yesterday said the deceased got drowned while they were swimming with their friends as part of the Christmas festivity.

Hundeyin said all efforts by the victims’ friends and local divers to rescue them from proved abortive, before the case was reported to the police who went to the scene immediately.

He said detectives then visited the scene, while the case was incident at their office. He, however said local divers were employed to locate the bodies and the family of deceased were informed of the incident.