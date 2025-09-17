How 101 Days Initiative’ll Boost Culture, Tourism, Creativity In Lagos –Aregbe

Residents of Lagos State, and indeed Nigerians as well as tourists are in for a bumper cultural and theatrical feast as the State Government has unveiled “101 Days in Lagos”, an initiative designed to showcase the state’s rich cultural heritage, rich tourist attractions, creating a vibrant entertainment and sports ecosystem that would reposition the state as a tourism hub – attracting local and international visitors.

This underscores the government’s commitment to positioning the state not only as Africa’s premier tourism destination, but also as arts and culture hub. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, disclosed this in an interactive session with the media, recently, in Lagos, adding that the state government is collaborating with stakeholders in the fashion, food, lifestyle, film, restaurant, music sectors, to position Lagos as a city that is economically viable all year-round, through the ‘101 Days in Lagos’, initiative.

The initiative, according to him, takes a deeper look at activities, in the state, from Friday Sept 26, 2025, to Sunday Jan 4, 2026, and collate them to enable residents and visitors to plan their movements, especially during the ember period.

“When we look at this totally, we came up with an idea of the fact that we need to design an initiative which is called the 101 Days in Lagos. “The most important thing is for us to see how we can continue to complement the efforts of individuals, brands, stakeholders, what they are doing and see how we can continue to amplify it and give them, a thriving platform that they can work on,” Aregbe said.

“It goes beyond just trying to see how one person is doing because they also want to do it. So, for me, it’s about how do we do it, how do we partner for progress, how do we partner to make sure that Lagos continues to thrive and that is what, we’ve been working to make sure that we look at individuals, brands who will have fantastic initiative but probably still need government support, public support and all that so we can pull up, put our machineries together and see how we can amplify it.

“We believe as state government, we can not continue to do everything. We are not competing with individuals, businesses, brands. The most important thing is to see how we can continue to complement the efforts of brands and other stakeholders.”

Noting that they are are putting all these events together in a box to unveil, he added that as the ember months approach, a lot of people are beginning to talk of “Detty December”, but it is beyond that, regarding activities going on in the city around that time. “But our aim is to emphasise that Lagos is beyond this.

It is a city that never sleeps. From Jan to Dec we have a couple of activities going on. That is the Lagos we are projecting.” He further stated that another initiative by the state government, aimed at repositioning the state as an epicentre of rich cultural heritage is the planned Cultural Weekend, scheduled for November 14-16.

A key culture, education, and transportation hub for Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa, Lagos State is also known for its vibrant culture, bustling markets, and significant economic activities. It has a significant influence on commerce, entertainment, technology, education, politics, tourism, art, and fashion in Africa.