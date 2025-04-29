Houthis: Dozens Of African Migrants Killed In US Strike On Yemen

Share

At least 68 African migrants have been killed in a US air strike on a detention centre in Houthi-controlled northwestern Yemen, the armed group’s TV channel said.

Al Masirah reported that another 47 migrants were injured, most of them critically, when the centre in Saada province was bombed. It posted graphic footage showing multiple bodies covered in the rubble of a destroyed building.

There was no immediate comment from the US military. But it came hours after US Central Command announced that its forces had hit more than 800 targets since President Donald Trump ordered an intensification of the air campaign against the Houthis on March 15, reports the BBC.

It said the strikes had “killed hundreds of Houthi fighters and numerous Houthi leaders”, including senior officials overseeing missile and drone programmes.

Houthi-run authorities have said the strikes have killed dozens of civilians, but they have reported few casualties among the group’s members. The migrant detention centre in Saada was reportedly holding 115 Africans when it was hit on Sunday night.

