Houthi Officials To Travel To Saudi Arabia For Negotiations

Houthi and Omani envoys reportedly plan to travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday night to negotiate a long-term truce with Saudi Arabian authorities and end the war in Yemen.

According to two sources privy to the development, the Omani mediators, who arrived in Sanaa on Thursday, will accompany Houthi officials to Riyadh, adding that the requests for comment from Saudi authorities and a Houthi official were not returned immediately.

Since the Iran-sponsored Houthi-backed militia overthrew the government in Sanaa in 2014 and the conflict began in Yemen, this tour will mark their first formal visit to the Kingdom.

The first round of the Oman-mediated consultations between Riyadh and Sanaa, which are running in parallel to UN peace efforts, was held in April when Saudi envoys visited Sanaa.

The conflict in Yemen has killed hundreds of thousands and left 80 per cent of Yemen’s population dependent on humanitarian aid.

The Omani plane is expected to fly from Sanaa to Riyadh on Thursday night, the people said.

Sources speaking on condition of anonymity have told Reuters that the Saudi-Houthi talks are focused on a full reopening of Houthi-controlled ports and Sanaa airport, payment of wages for public servants from oil revenues, rebuilding efforts, and a timeline for foreign forces to quit Yemen.

The peace initiatives have gained momentum since arch-rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to re-establish ties in a deal brokered by China. A permanent ceasefire in Yemen would mark a milestone in stabilizing the Middle East.