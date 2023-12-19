Housing Units Hand-Over: My Priority Is Welfare Packages For My Officers – Customs Comptroller

Conscious of the fact that many of his officers struggle to secure housing facilities, with the attendant effect of uncertain retirement which has been impacting negatively on their ability to fully focus on their duties, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on Monday declared that provisions of welfare packages to boast the morale of his officers and men across the country remained his priority.

Adeniyi made this declaration in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, during his address at the flag-off and handing-over of some units of houses to about 41 beneficiaries of COOP Pacesetter Estate at Egbeda Area of Ibadan, built for Customs officers in the Oyo/ Osun Area Command.

The project which was aimed at reducing the 28m housing deficit in the country, was sponsored by the Cooperative Mortgage Bank, CPDCL as developer; and the IGi provided insurance to the beneficiaries to cover them in case of untimely death, as well as, helping to pay off such beneficiaries’ outstanding loans.

While speaking, Adeniyi explained that he aimed to provide welfare packages in all areas of human endeavors to boost the morale of Customs officers across the country.

He presented keys to the buildings to the beneficiaries, explaining that the Customs decided to build 5,000 housing units for its officers across the country in order to address their problem of accommodation.

Noting that the organisation has institutionalised various welfare packages to ensure that the officers serve the country with enthusiasm and confidence, Adeniyi said, “It is a great pleasure for me to hand over the keys of these houses to the members of the cooperative.

It is to ensure the overall welfare of the officers. It is part of our efforts to prioritize the welfare of our officers. We are focusing on the mental, physical, and overall welfare and well-being of our officers to ensure optimum performance.

“We have institutionalised array of welfare packages to boost the morale of officers across the country. We are empowering our officers to be involved in community activities and community services so as to foster harmonious relationships between the customs and the public.

“In our efforts to address the problem faced by officers while looking for accommodation, we have decided to build 5,000 housing units in Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Ibadan, Giri, Masala, and Port-Harcourt. This in turn will provide a foundation of stability for our officers, allowing them to invest in their families and futures and ultimately serve our nation even more effectively”, he said.

In line with the Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and the release of N35,000 per month for six months of palliative for Federal Civil Servants, the CGC also used the forum to declare that he had signed and approved payment of the N35,000 wage award to his officers and men commencing from September 2023, stressing that: “You should all expect N140,000 to cover September to December as your wage award”.

In attendance were senior Customs officers; the Senior Special Assistant to Governor, Seyi Makinde on Physical Planning (Ogunsanya); representative of the Chairman, Board of Directors of the Cooperative Mortgage Bank, Engr. Samuel Akinsete, representative of the Managing Director of the Keystone Bank, among others.