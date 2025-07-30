Housing Scheme: FG To Roll State-By-State Housing Campaign

The Federal Government of Nigeria is prepared to reveal a state-by-state home ownership and development campaign as part of the Renewed Hope Housing Initiative.

The agenda of the campaign was made known by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa. He revealed this at the 19th Africa International Housing Show at Abuja.

New Telegraph Daily gathered that the conference was organised by the Chief Executive Officer of AISH, Festus Adebayo, with the theme “Re-imagining Housing through Innovation, Collaboration and Policy “on Tuesday in Abuja.

He highlighted the urgency of housing for Nigerians and described the campaign as a prophylactic for the situation.

According to him, the aim of the campaign is to address housing needs in all parts of Nigeria, irrespective of income level. The campaign seeks to provide various housing options and facilitate access to homeownership.

Dangiwa stated that the campaign will be unveiled in the 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT, to enable accessibility to all Nigerians.

READ ALSO

According to the Housing and Urban Development Minister, the most significant deficiencies in housing delivery lie at the sub-national level, where many state governments lack the technical expertise, planning systems, and financial instruments necessary to act decisively.

He emphasized that the Federal Renewed Hope Cities and Estates programme will be executed in partnership with state governments, private-sector developers, and international development institutions.

He said “I am pleased to announce our plan to launch a State-by-State Homeownership and Housing Development Campaign—a high-impact outreach initiative in collaboration with state governments, the private sector, and development partners.

”The goal is to bridge the gap between national housing policy and state-level execution while empowering citizens with the knowledge and tools to access affordable housing opportunities.

“As part of this initiative, we aim to embed housing reform champions as Special Advisers to State Governors, convene State Housing Roundtables to review existing housing development plan

“We will also provide technical advisory, develop actionable roadmaps, and offer hands-on support to structure viable projects and unlock financing.”

Dangiwa further noted that the campaign would align with federal programmes, thereby paving a path for states to access funding and technical support from institutions like the Federal Mortgage Bank Of Nigeria, Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company, Family Homes Funds, the MoFI Real Estate Investment Fund, Shelter Afrique Development Bank, and others.

“I therefore call on our development partners, DFIs, donor agencies, and private sector leaders to support this initiative.”

“Let us take the knowledge we share in conferences like this and transform it into concrete action in our communities.” he said

As parts of efforts to demonstrate the government’s renewed political commitment to housing delivery, the Minister stated that plans have been finalised to establish ban expert-led National Housing Policy Coordination and Monitoring Committee.

According to him, the committee will be responsible for evaluating and reporting on the implementation of the National Housing Policy as well as other related housing sector initiatives.

“Housing is not a privilege. It is a right, it is not just a roof, it is the bedrock of health, dignity, productivity, and national stability.

“When we invest in housing, we are investing in people, in jobs, in cities, and in the future,” he said.

The Minister stated that the government sought partnerships with reputable developers and so far, over N70 billion in the private sector capital have been pulled in.