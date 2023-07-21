Housing: OHCSF Urges Workers To Embrace Fish Programme

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has urged civil servants to embrace the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) programme’s Co-operative Society across various Ministries, Extra-Ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for them to easily acquire lands and own homes. This call was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Communication, in the OHCSF M.A. Ahmed, yesterday.

According to him, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, who was represented at a 2-Day Sensitization Workshop on Tuesday, in Abuja, enlightened the participants on the mode of operations of the FISH Cooperative Society, including membership registration processes, guiding principles, ethics, opportunities, financial contributions, project selection criteria and the governance structure, as well as the sustainability of the programme.

Addressing the participants, the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, OHCSF, Mahmud Kambari, in his opening remarks stated that the FISH Programme, initiated by OHC-SF in 2015, was designed to provide affordable housing for Federal Civil Servants through an integrated strategy involving group land allocation, inter-ministerial collaborations and provision of infrastructure and site services.

Represented by the Executive Secretary, Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board, Mallam Ibrahim Mariaga, Kamban explained that, it was wor- thy to note that the FISH Programme was a sub-initiative captured under the sixth pillar of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021- 2025, (FCSSIP-25), which was geared towards enhancing the value proposition of Federal Civil Servants with a target of delivering five hundred (500) housing units, yearly. He expressed optimism that the FISH Co-operative would become a veritable platform for advancing the objectives of the Programme and would serve as a catalyst for the OHCSF in providing affordable housing to Civil Servants.

He enjoined the participants, especially, the desk officers to interact, learn and broaden their understanding of cooperative housing initiatives, utilize and domesticate it in their various MDAs, appropriately. Earlier, the Director, FISH Department, OHCSF, Mrs. Uchenna Obi, acknowledged the efforts made by the Office towards accomplishing its mandate of delivering affordable housing to Civil Servants through the im- implementation, leadership, as well as funding of the Programme.