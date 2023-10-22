Housing Minister Unveils Plan to Build Renewed Hope Cities Nationwide

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has unveiled plans to build Renewed Hope Cities Nationwide as part of government efforts to promote integrated and functional communities in Nigeria. The Renewed Hope Cities will have inclusivity at their core.

Phase 1 of the project aims to deliver 34,500 housing units in a mix of 1, 2-, and 3-bedroom affordable bungalows in 30 states; multi-level flats to cater to low-medium income earners and terrace and detached bungalows and duplexes for the high-income earners in select state capitals including Lagos, Kano, Borno, Nasarawa, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Dangiwa revealed this when he received the Executive Governor of Taraba State, His Excellency, Dr. Agbu Kefas, at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking on the plans, the Minister espoused a multi-agency approach and private sector-led approach to delivering the project: “Overall, we aim to deliver under the phase 1 of this project, a total of 34,500 homes from a mix of sponsors comprising the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s budgetary allocation, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), and through Public-Private Partnerships with reputable developers.”

Accordingly, the Minister said that to ensure affordability and quick off take of the houses by Nigerians, the Ministry has outlined a mix of ownership options for potential beneficiaries.

The options includes; leveraging the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) to enable beneficiaries to access single mortgage loans payable over 30 years using the FMBN NHF Mortgage loan window, Primary Mortgage Banks, and the mechanism of the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC) to enable beneficiaries who desire homes that are beyond the range offered by FMBN to access home loans at commercial rates.

“We plan to partner the private sector developers to sell the high-end buildings at commercial rates so we can apply the profits towards reducing the cost of the units targeting low-income earners” he added.