Housing Minister Backs Abuja Journalists’ Village Project

Share

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Dangiwa, has given his full support to a proposed Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Nigeria Union of Journalist’s Village in Abuja, a housing scheme planned by the Federal Capital Territory Council.

During a visit from the NUJ FCT leadership, led by the Chairman, Ms Grace Ike, Dangiwa praised the vital role journalists play in the country and promised they won’t be left out of the government’s housing plans.

Dangiwa, who received the NUJ FCT delegation along with the Minister of State, Hon Yusuf Ata and directors of the ministry described journalists as key partners, saying, “Your voices matter. You help explain government policies to the public and hold us accountable—something we value greatly.”

The minister assured the NUJ that the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) will support the development of the Journalists’ Village through a cooperative housing scheme. However, he made it clear that the first step is for the NUJ to secure a titled plot of land.

“Once you get a titled land and a housing design in place, bring it to us,” he said. “Through the FMBN, we’ll help build affordable homes for journalists, which can be paid for over about 30 years.”

He added that this plan is part of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Housing Programme, which aims to tackle Nigeria’s housing shortage, create jobs, and improve the quality of life.

Dangiwa shared that over 10,000 housing units have already started across 14 states and the FCT, with more than 150 slum upgrade projects completed. These include new roads, solar lights, clean water, and better drainage.

Earlier, Comrade Grace Ike thanked the minister and President Tinubu for their commitment to building 50,000 new homes in the first phase of the housing programme.

She praised achievements such as the delivery of 10,000 homes, expansion of slum upgrades, and reforms in the housing sector, including improvements in the Federal Mortgage Bank and Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Ike also highlighted the minister’s efforts abroad and praised initiatives like the Diaspora Mortgage Scheme and housing for people with disabilities.

She said, “Housing is not just shelter – it’s dignity and a base for national growth. Journalists, as defenders of democracy, must not be left out.”

She called on the Minister to support the following: A Journalists’ Village in Abuja, offering affordable homes and peace of mind for media professionals.

Infrastructure for NUJ, including help completing the NUJ Pentagon building and building a modern hall for over 2,000 journalists.

Partnership in Urban Renewal, with journalists playing a bigger role as both reporters and community members.

Access to Housing Finance, ensuring journalists can benefit from mortgage schemes, and training to help them understand housing policies and finance.

She also praised Bar Festus Adebayo, CEO of TV Housing Show, for his continued advocacy for affordable housing for journalists in the federal capital territory

Share