Housing Fund Probe: Reps Threaten To Subpoena Banks CEOs

…Insist AGF, CBN gov must appear

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating non-remittance to the National Housing Fund (NHF) and utilisation of funds from 2011 to date on Thursday warned that banks Chief Executive Officers who failed to honour its invitation risk being subpoenaed.

The committee consequently gave the defaulting banks Thursday next week to appear with all the required information.

It also insisted that the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Dr Oluwatoyin Madein and the acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Folashidun Shonubi must appear in person.

Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos who disclosed this at the Thursday’s sitting of the committee frowned at the attitude of CEOs who always pretend to travel out of the country whenever they are invited to give evidence to the parliament.

He warned that in as much as the committee would want to give a fair hearing to every stakeholder, it will not hesitate to invoke the provisions of the law against anyone who attempts to undermine its authority or sabotage the investigation.

“We will not tolerate a situation whereby CEOs shy away from coming up to give evidence. Each time all the CEOs claim they have travelled abroad.

“We insist on having the Accountant General of the Federation and the acting governor of the CBN appear before this Honourable committee unfailingly next Thursday at 11 am. We are not going to entertain their representatives”, Bagos stated.

The director, of banking supervision, Mr. Haruna Mustapha who represented the CBN governor was asked to go back.

The committee equally rejected taking any evidence from the director of IPPIS, Mr. Emma Deko who represented the AGF insisting that she must appear in person.

Bagos said “Today, we invited all the banks but only UBA, Zenith, Heritage and Sterling Bank. We’ll not take it lightly with the absentee banks any longer. They must appear next Thursday”

At Thursday’s sitting, only representatives of the CBN, FMBN, UBA, Sterling Bank, Heritage Bank and Zenith Bank were present.

Although the committee accepted the presentation from UBA, which was presented by Mr. Eke Ogba, regional head; that of Heritage Bank, presented by regional head, Abuja, Mr. Oniko Daniel; and that of Zenith Bank presented by DGM Carl Akwarandu, they were asked to further submit details of their investments in the NHF when their CEOs appear on Thursday.

Also present were representatives of the gateway payment: Remita, e-Tranzact and NIP. However, they were asked to go and come with their CEOs on Thursday.