Housing: Delta Presents C Of O To FMBN For Workers’ Estates

ov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has said that the state government would partner the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) to develop housing estates for the state workers.

The governor, according to report, declared the state government’s consent when the management of FMBN, led by its Executive Director, Loans and Mortgage Services, Dr Mohammed Abdul visited him in Asaba. Oborevwori presented a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to the FMBN for the construction of a housing estate in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government of the state. He said the gesture was part of his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers.

According to him, the land, measuring about 10.1 hectares, is situated at Core Area 2, Ibusa, adding that the housing scheme is being built in collaboration with FMBN, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC). He said although the C of O was ready since January 2024 but the presentation was delayed by administrative processes.

He said that he had waived the statutory fees amounting to about N200 million to ease the acquisition processes inthe interest of the workers. “Most of the salaries of our junior and middle-level workers are consumed by rent. “That is why this housing scheme is so important.

I appeal to the Federal Mortgage Bank to ensure the project is delivered on time and made accessible to those for whom it is intended,” the governor said. He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for encouraging federal agencies like FMBN to collaborate with state governments on housing projects.

Earlier, Abdul commended the governor for his strides in infrastructural development across the state, particularly in Asaba and its environs. He called on local governments in Delta to contribute to the National Housing Fund to enable the bank extend housing projects to the grassroots.

He explained that the FMBN, established over 32 years ago, was committed to addressing the country’s housing deficit, estimated at between 20 and 22 million units, through mortgage creation and construction loans. According to Abdul, the bank currently has about nine ongoing housing projects in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and other parts of the country, and is determined to replicate the initiative in Delta.

“With the Renewed Hope Mega Mini-City project of President Tinubu, our target is to provide affordable housing for Nigerians at all levels, especially those at the bottom of the pyramid. “Delta is very key to the success of this national plan and we want to make a lasting impact here,” Abdul said.