Housing Deficit: ESDPC Constructs 1000 Housing Units In Edo

The Edo State Development and Property Corporation (ESDPC) on Thursday said it has constructed a total of 1000 Housing Units in conjunction with private developers in the state to bridge the housing deficit.

Addressing a press conference, the Managing Director of the Corporation, John Zedomi during the unveiling of the ESDPC logo and tour of the Golf Mews Project in Benin City, Edo State, said the Corporation has evolved from the days of Bendel State Development and Property Authority to its state is poised to provide the best housing services to both the rich and low-income earners.

He said though, “Funding is one of the biggest challenges we are facing, the Godwin Obaseki-led administration has devised a means of delivering by partnering with the private sector, which has provided about 1000 housing units from 2017 till date

“In 2018, there was a significant shift in the mode of engagement when the Edo State Development and Property Agency law was enacted. The 2018 EDPA Law gave the Agency more room to engage and collaborate with private sector investors and developers and structured the Agency to operate more autonomously without political interference.

“This was to realign the operations of the Agency with the thrust of the Godwin Obaseki-led administration, which had positioned itself as an enabler and facilitator of development.

“In enacting the ESDPC 2022 Law, the organisational structure was altered aside from the name change to strengthen its leadership and management, stating the calibre of human resources to occupy these positions. Other aspects of the old law were amended to strengthen the legal and financial autonomy of the organisation to enhance its private sector-facing nature.

“Therefore, the EDSPC’s activities are now treated as a business devoid of bureaucracy. This change reflects our renewed focus on fostering economic growth and sustainable development and actively engaging in and promoting responsible property development across the State.”

He, also said the corporation has factored the issues of security and infrastructural provisions in the estates, which he said are among the things that the Edo State government will address.

“I am delighted to share updates on the ongoing initiatives shaping Edo State’s future. Our Corporation has been diligently working on several key projects that have the potential to transform our communities and enhance the quality of life for our citizens. We have factored the issues of security and infrastructural provisions in the estates, which the Edo State government will address.

“The Emotan Garden City has

147 housing units is currently at the roofing level and up for sale.

Also,we recently handed over the sites to four real estate developers to develop over 700 housing units.

“We are entering into a Joint Venture Partnership Arrangement with Orange Estate Land Developer Nigeria Limited and have already handed over the site at Iguovbiobo, along the Benin-Auchi Road, Uhunmwonde LGA, for the development of blocks of flats totalling 108 Flats. This project will serve as an opportunity for home ownership and development of the host Community.

“Also,we signed a Joint Venture Development Agreement with Median Infrastructure Development Limited on the 17th of August 2023 to develop 46 Luxury Apartments at Reservation Road in the Government Reservation Area, Benin City. This comes after a successful Golf Mews Project, which was oversubscribed. This project is expected to commence in September 2023.” He said.