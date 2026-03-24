Housing Deficit: Developers Offer Recipe On Stronger Gov’t Support

Real estate developers in Nigeria have renewed calls for stronger government support and closer collaboration to tackle the country’s growing housing deficit, particularly in Lagos, widely regarded as the nation’s commercial hub.

The Chairman of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Ogun State Chapter, Dr. Adeniyi Adeyemi, made the appeal during the unveiling of three housing projects by his company, Dealclinchers Homes Ltd, in Lagos: Glorious Ville Court in Ikeja GRA, Amazing Grace Court 2 in Ogudu, and Iyanu Court in Opebi, Ikeja.

Adeyemi, who is also the Managing Director of Dealclinchers Homes Ltd, said that although private developers are committed to bridging Nigeria’s housing gap, persistent structural challenges continue to limit their capacity to deliver affordable housing at scale.

He identified access to land as a major constraint, noting that the high cost and limited availability of suitable land remain significant barriers.

According to him, government intervention through the provision of land at reduced rates would ease development costs and encourage mass housing delivery.

The REDAN chairman also highlighted financing as a critical challenge, stressing the need for low-interest, single-digit funding options. He explained that without affordable financing, developers are often forced to transfer rising construction costs to buyers, making housing less accessible.

Adeyemi further noted that existing mortgage frameworks are largely inaccessible to developers at the early stages of projects, thereby restricting access to muchneeded capital.

In addition, he pointed to bureaucratic bottlenecks as a major impediment to timely project de- livery. Delays in obtaining approvals, securing title documents, and dealing with multiple regulatory agen- cies, he said, often increase costs and extend project timelines.