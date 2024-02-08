Housing Challenges: Fashola Urges State Govts To Adopt Lagos Tenancy Law Model

Former Governor of Lagos State, and Minister of Power, Works and Housing, has called on other states in the federation to emulate Lagos State in passing a law reducing house rent charges in order to avoid undue pressure on residents seeking accommodation.

He noted that instead of just complaining about housing if every State House of Assembly replicated that Bill, “we would have shaken hands with our people.”

Fashola spoke yesterday in Lagos at the public presentation of his book, ‘Nigerian Public Discourse: The Interplay of Empirical Evidence and Hyperbole’. The 218-page book published by Quramo Publishing Limited was reviewed by Opeyemi Agbaje.

Fashola who was reacting to how affordable housing in the country can be achieved, noted that these high rent charges have turned many houses unoccupied, especially in the urban cities.

He tasked the state House of Assembly across the country to pass legislation on house rent charges to bring down the number of years of rent demanded by owners of houses.

“Speakers of Houses of Assembly, this is the time to start the work. Unlike in the rural communities, many houses are built and locked up by the owners who live in cities,” he said.

Fashola who described his book as the output of his 21 years in public service, said data can be subjective and manipulated but that there are data one cannot run away from.

“Data as information is just the beginning, but when you put it into context, it becomes knowledge. The book project is a self-inflicted adventure,” he added, noting that the event is intended to provoke serious conversations about “our beloved country and hopefully elicit serious actions.”

He said: “I don’t expect there won’t be disagreement from readers. Data has become the most important currency in the world today, and accurate data will help us determine how many we are, and the quantity and quality of nutrients we need as a people. It is therefore beneficial to us all. Data is critical to these objectives.”

A panel of discussion on Modern Day National Challenges Between Facts and Hyperbole featured former Special Assistant to the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Digital /New Media, Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi, social entrepreneur and technology education professional, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji and Barrister and TV anchor and producer Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie.

Among those present at the event were Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Lagos state Deputy Governor Dr. Femi Hamzat; former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi; former Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola; Ibukun Awosika, CEO Quramo Publishing, Mrs Gbemi Shasore; Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr. Ali M. Ali; some traditional rulers and white caps chiefs.