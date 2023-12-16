Housing Challenge: When The Available Isn’t Affordable

Despite Nigeria’s 28 million estimated housing deficit, thousands of houses in Nigeria’s major cities are unoccupied. That is owing partly to unaffordable rent amid spiralling inflation rate. LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on the frustrations of Nigerians in accessing affordable housing and how to tackle Nigeria’s housing challenge

When Biola Afeez, a paramilitary officer, got notified that he had been transferred from his Port Harcourt office in Rivers State to Lagos, he worried about reports of gruelling gridlocks in Apapa – the location of his new office. Afeez reasoned that renting an apartment in Apapa would save him the stress of frequent energy-sapping traffic jams in that part of Lagos but it came with what he deemed a huge cost. At first, he had coughed up N750,000 as an annual rent for a bedroom apartment on Oluwole Ladipo Street, only for his property to be thrown out when Asset Management Company of Nigeria(AMCON) took over the house he had thought would be his abode from the landlord. Although he got a loan for another apartment in another neighbourhood, lamentations about the huge cost of rent and the debilitating effects have not left his lips.

“Before I rented my first apartment here in Apapa, I lived with a friend. Rent is extremely on the high side. For just a bedroom apartment, I paid a whopping N750,000. It’s not that I’m that comfort- able to pay such an amount but the other options available are not pleasant. I had not even lived in the house for six months when AMCON came to throw us out. I had to get a loan to pay for another apartment. I’m the only one that knows what hits me at the end of every month when I get paid. ” For education consultant, Omolade Idris, who resides in the Bwari area of Abuja, getting a piece of land his house sits on is one of the best decisions he ever made, noting that a great number of Nigerians in Abuja “practically save just to pay rent” ” If you ask 10 citizens residing in Abuja, 8 out of them will lament the cost of housing.”

People practically save just to pay rent. “In my most recent interaction with a corps member, all my plea to make her stay and seek job in Abuja proved abortive simply because of cost of housing and overall cost of living.” Although the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria puts Nigerian housing deficit at 28 million units as at January 2023, even as the Central Bank of Nigeria has estimated that it will require N21 trillion to finance the deficit, findings by Sunday Telegraph reveal that a number of cities in Nigeria face a severe housing affordability crisis. However, in spite of the 28 million housing deficit, investigation by Sunday Telegraph revealed that empty and abandoned houses still dot major cities in Nigeria.

From Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt to Ibadan, empty buildings still yearn for occupants for reasons ranging from unaffordable rent or relocation of the owners and their families abroad. In some parts of Lekki,Victoria Island and Ikoyi in Lagos, findings revealed that some houses are rented in dollars. With 133 million Nigerians living in multidimensional poverty, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the estimated housing deficit , experts say, may widen and make access to affordable housing a pipe dream for a number of Nigerians without concerted efforts by the Nigerian government to tackle the Nigerian housing problem.

According to President, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Mr Nathaniel Atebije, rural settlements are home to a great number of Nigerians but they are hardly catered for when it comes to planning and development. He argued that there is no concept for how land use in the city or in the rural area of human settlements should be organized,noting that where there is no organization, the only thing to expect is disaster. “If the political elite in Nigeria think that the only way to develop is do it haphazardly, then, there is no hope for the poor,” he said.

A tale of frustration, disappointment

Having realised his income could no longer pay his rent and adequately cater for his five-member family as a tenant in a two-bedroom apartment, Sunday Ogunbiyi, a banker, knew it was time to move house. “Before I left Ketu for Ikorodu, I was paying N350,000 annually. Suddenly, it became a million naira and I asked myself if I would still be able to do any other thing in my life apart from paying rent to landlord. It was at that point that I decided relocate to Ikorodu. As I speak,I pay N300,000 for the same apartment in Ikorodu. I don’t live beyond my means. Let me add that the N1million does not include agreement and commission fees that are N100,000 each. If you go to Jimoh Balogun, just find out. ” Speaking on how his savings at the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria went down the drain after several deductions, Frank Ibe, a journalist, said the National Housing Fund,which has now become the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria by Acts makes it mandatory for employers to deduct certain percentage of an employee’s salary, which must be remitted to the FMBN after which the employee can take a loan to buy or build a house over 25 to 30 years when the person is in active service.

Expressing his regret, he said : “Most employees are unable to access the facility for the fact that their savings do not meet the minimum requirement or savings which a person must have. A lot of employers too do not remit the deductions they make from employees’ salaries. As we speak, mine, which was deducted over 10 years I worked in TELL were remitted up till 1999 and it was less than N15,000. “But my salary was deducted till June 2005 when my appointment was terminated. “A few years ago, when I needed a Mortgage facility, I visited FMBN branch at Alausa CBD and I was told to go and meet my former employers to enquire about my savings. They even gave me a form to fill, from which I can access the savings over the years because I am no longer eligible for taking the facility on account of my age.” According to Idris, getting an apartment to rent or buy in the six districts of Abuja is not a piece of cake.

This, he said, is not because the houses are not available but largely because of affordability issues. “A reasonable percentage of the workforce in Abuja can’t even afford to rent or own an apartment in FCT. Hence, they resort to residing in neighbouring communities like Suleja(Niger State), Yanya (Nasarrawa State) and Kaduna road( Kaduna State). This is an abberation! It is a well established fact that some available residential buildings are not occupied simply because the average masses can’t acquire them. Some of the residential buildings over the years, have been illegally converted to commercial use- a situation that has led Federal Housing Authority (FHA) to mark those houses for change of use, removal or demolition. It is pertinent to know that some on lookers wait to see the level of compliance from property owners while others share the sentiment that money may exchange hands, forcing the FHA to look away in this regard. Should the latter be the case, that would amount to a flagrant departure from the very essence of FHA’s establishment.”

He further stated that Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, can boast of many housing schemes, noting that most FCT citizens, visitors and prospective dwellers decry the exorbitant rate of acquiring apartments. He added:”The much talked about Abuja master plan in the hands of some policy executors over the years has degenerated into what can be termed a powerful sword in the hands of babies. These babies have overly exhibited their inexperience in unlocking the lofty and salient aims of the master plan. With a new minister in the FCT, all hope may not be lost especially as the revocation threats being orchestrated by the New minister will certainly ensure the availability of more houses but then, it appears as if the issue of affordability vis-a-vis the financial strength of the citizenry would again be jettisoned. The idea of having more houses is beautiful but it becomes nonsense if the said availability is not accompanied by affordability.”

Why respite may not come soon

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, a developer, Olaoluwa Tijani, said that it was easy to figure out why rent and cost of property will continue to rise. According to him, most construction materials are imported and the exchange rate is not friendly. “Like other imported products, the price of these things are affected. Look at the price of cement that we produce here. A bag is over N5,000. No one does business to lose. Developers also feel the heat of the Nigerian economy. We don’t have any control over the materials we use. ” For his part, the immediate past President of Nigerian Institute of Building, Kunle Awobodu, the rising cost of property and rent may not be unconnected with the urbanisation and the forces of demand and supply.

He said: “It’s only when there’s a shortage of supply that the demand becomes critical thereby translating to abnormal price or cost. So, in a situation where we don’t have sufficient supply of accommodation, there is bound to be a commensurate reaction to that which will affect rent. “Two, urbanisation is the drift of people from rural area to urban areas. So, that automatically exerts undue pressure on the facilities in the cities .Houses that are not occupied is due to prohibitive rent. What constitutes the percentage of people who have large resources to play with? The percentage is so low. So, the question is; if you have some houses in high- brow areas that are not occupied, it may be due to high rental value. Those who have sufficient funds are also prudent.

Rather than rent, they prefer to put up their own structure. So, that’s another factor. Like in Abuja where some people put up expensive houses and they are not getting patronage in terms of rent, if rent can be reduced to something affordable, those living in suburbs of Abuja and working in the town will not live there. So, are you telling me that those who have resources will travel long distance to their places of work from the mainland in Lagos to the Island ?”

Abandoned houses Vs Prohibitive rent

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Administration said it had uncovered 6,000 uncompleted buildings across the territory. According to FCTA Department of Development Control Director, Muktar Galadima, there are over 6,000 uncompleted buildings in Abuja and the Federal Capital Territory Administration is making some efforts to stem the tide of rising cases of uncompleted buildings in the territory. Speaking on why there are abandoned houses in Nigeria’s major cities and what the Federal Government is doing to cater for the shelter needs of Nigerians, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, said: “If you go round, you will see a lot of unoccupied houses because of the amount of money they have put on them.

We know that we have a lot of work to do.” Ashafa added: “We are not just providing houses on one level, we have three levels in the mass housing scheme that we must cater for and we are working hard to meet it during the life of this administration. We have houses for the lower, middle-income earners, while this project (Expressview Estate, Lugbe) is for the upper-income earners.” Sunday Telegraph gathered that the high cost of rent in the highbrow areas of Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, has driven some residents to live in slums. This is even as hundreds of abandoned buildings still dot the city. For example, findings by Sunday Telegraph revealed that what it costs to rent a one- bedroom apartment at Asokoro, Gwarimpa, Maitama areas of the Abuja Municipal Area Council hovers around N1.1m and N1.4m, while the cost of the same apartment in Bwari with Kubwa,Ushafa and Dutse as the leading settlements oscillates between N200,000 to N500,000, depending on the facilities in the apartment.

In a move to prevent what he called the oppression of poor Nigerians, a former Nigerian lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Smart Adeyemi, had earlier in the year sponsored a bill titled, ‘Advance Rent for Residential Apartments, Office Spaces, Etc, Regulation Bill 2022.’ According to Adeyemi, the bill sought to make tenants pay maximum advance payment of three months’ rent, with subsequent monthly payment. “We discovered that landlords are compelling tenants to make one-year and two-year advance rent payments before they would give them keys to their apartments. “It may not be an issue to quite a number of people but to many others, it is a great pain for them. Most Nigerians need the protection of the law to be able to meet their basic needs after paying rent,” he said.

Adeyemi further stated that many landlords did not secure loans to build their houses, adding that they are products of free money acquired from the system. In spite of this, he said, they make life difficult for poor Nigerians, who do not have such privilege of making ill-gotten money from the system and put up struc- tures. “The buildings are constructed in such a manner that an average Nigerian would not be able to afford them. Many people are involved in corrupt practices to get their rents paid, while the ladies take to prostitution. “The law we are proposing stipulates a maximum advance rent payment of three months. After the expiration of the three months’ rent, the tenants are expected to pay monthly. There are many tenants whose salaries are competing with their rents because they live in cities like Abuja.

The law will prevent the poor workers from any form of oppression.” Meanwhile, disturbed by the rising state of abandoned properties across the state, the Lagos State government had reiterated its resolve to demolish abandoned properties across the state as part of measures ” to enhance security of the state.”

Regulatory failure

Commenting, Head, Communication, Nigerian Conservation Foundation, Oladapo Soneye, said there was need for governments at all levels to scale up measures to regulate the activities of players in the built environment. According to him, the greed of landlords and property agents is a factor in rising rent, noting that the government policy on housing is not properly implemented. “The agents and the landlords are doing what they like. Nobody is checkmat- ing them. Government says don’t collect more than a particular amount but they are collecting it. Then, let’s look at the houses built by the government. Is the government giving it to people directly? Most of the houses are got through agents. Agents will take care of developers. So, it’s from one hand to the other. So, the house that should cost N200,000 will cost N500,000. The Federal Government has the capacity to put control in place for those who are selling. “For instance, you have produced product A for a certain amount of money.

“The margin that should be on sale should not be more than a certain amount. They would have given you a bracket. You can now decide that you’re selling at a certain amount. Is that not what they do in developed world? That they would give you a selling price within a particular bracket ? If you’ve produced at N50, you can sell at N55 or N60 as long as it’s within the bracket that the government allows. “The government has the capacity to put that control in place for those who are selling. “If they can do that, they can now look at those who are giving out houses. If I build a house, am I supposed to recoup my investment in one year? No! Property will always appreciate. Most of these developers and landlords are greedy. Government needs to put control in place and follow it up. The properties owned by the government should not be given to agents. For instance, I know a company that paid five years’ rent for a whole building.

Do you know how much it costs to rent a house in Banana Island? It means the owner must have made the money spent in building the property in a jiffy. Are there not proper- ties in Ikoyi, Victoria Island that no one is occupying? Are we having deficit truly? Truth is, these people prefer to deal with corporate bodies instead of individuals because they know they can afford to pay five years’ rent, “he told Sunday Telegraph A lot of shady deals,he said, are going on, but the government is not checking anything.

What Nigeria needs

According to Kunle Faleti, a housing finance expert and analyst, what Nigeria needs to solve its housing challenge is a focused and deliberate technological and business model innovation to ensure that everyone can access affordable housing finance. Faleti said the gap between the demand for and supply of affordable housing finance products was huge, and this presents a sizeable business and social impact opportunity for financial institutions to develop new products and services that enable housing finance for low-income families.