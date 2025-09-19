Housewife Burns Minor’s Private Part With Hot Knife Over Witchcraft Allegation In Bauchi

A seven-year-old girl iden- tified as Habiba (not real name) has been left in excruciating pains after her brother’s wife allegedly burnt her private part with a hot knife in Magama Gumau, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The suspect, one Suw- aira Ibrahim, was said to have accused the minor of witchcraft after her own child claimed to have seen the victim among a group of “witches.”

A community activist, Kabiru Mohammed Abdulkadir, told journalists that Suwaira subsequently took the child to a so-called spiritualist who reportedly declared that Habiba was not a witch. However, dissatisfied with the verdict, the suspect allegedly returned home, heated a knife and pressed it on the girl’s private part, insisting that if she was in- deed a witch, she would not feel pain.

“It was her loud cries that attracted neighbours,” Abdulkadir narrated. “When we rushed to the house, we met her writhing in pain. We insisted the case be reported to the police.”

In a video obtained, the minor’s private part and thighs were seen visibly charred and rotting, with neighbours lamenting that the stench from the wound now pervades the house- hold. The girl, it was learnt, also struggles to urinate and defecate. The victim has since been rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, for urgent medical attention.