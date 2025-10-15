Houses For Africa Nigeria Reaffirms Kojo Mensah’s Leadership

Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited, a real estate development firm has debunked a recent publication allegedly issued by Mr Adeniran Ogunmuy- iwa, relating to the organisation, describing it as false, misleading and malicious.

In a statement by its Board and Management, Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited said its attention was drawn to a report published on Sahara Reporters titled “Abuja’s River Park Estate Scandal Deepens as Houses for Africa Disowns Kojo Mensah.”

According to the statement, the publication, which was purportedly issued by Mr. Ogunmuyiwa, does not reflect the true position of the company, its structure, or its leadership.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the duly recognised directors of Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited on the record of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) are Mr. Kojo Ansah Mensah, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Mr Victor Quainoo, and Mr Jonah Nathaniel. “Any other person claiming directorship or authority to act on behalf of the company is doing so without legitimacy.”

The statement further clarified that “Mr. Ogunmuyiwa was only involved with the company through Jonah Capital Nigeria Limited, an entity in which he once held shares before a restructuring in 2007 that led to the incorporation of Houses for Africa.