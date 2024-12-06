Housemate Convicted Of Murdering Kenyan LGBT Activist

Share

A Kenyan court has convicted a photographer for the murder of LGBT activist Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto, popularly known as Edwin Chiloba, whose body was found dumped in a metal box nearly two years ago.

The court in the western city of Eldoret ruled that the prosecution had proved that Jacktone Odhiambo, who was Chiloba’s housemate, had killed him.

Chiloba’s body had been found dumped on the roadside in Eldoret, where he was a university student, reports the BBC. The murder sparked global condemnation, with human rights groups saying it was because of his sexuality.

