Household Of David Reacts To Fire Outbreak, Says ‘We’ll Have Greater Recovery’ (Video)

There was pandemonium on Wednesday at the Household of David situated along Ikeja, Lagos as fire caught the main auditorium of the church.

The unfortunate incident did not claim slices of any member of the church who were present when the fire erupted, but the majority of the church properties from Chairs, to ACs, down to instruments were destroyed beyond recognition.

As of the time of filing this report, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity told New Telegraph at the scene of the event that the fire might be an electrical issue.

Prior to the incident, the church is set to hold a “Mercy Conference” in which prominent ministers of God and gospel artists are to grace the event.

However, reacting to the sudden incident, the Senior Pastor of the Church, Olusola Osunmakinde encouraged his members and the general public not to lose hope in God.

He, however, assured members of the church that regardless the programme set for Wednesday, January 31 will still hold at the same venue.

He said, “Some people saw the whole thing from the beginning and by the grace of God, We’ll have a greater recovery.

“We’ve had a time that nothing happens in the church without God showing somebody. Not even many times but this one, Nobody!

“But you know what? God is God! Sometimes Satan thinks he’s worthy, just like the guy that came out saying ‘Where was your Jesus when it happened?’ but when the Lord finishes with us, He will come and share his testimony.

“As many members are coming in, nobody should feel bad. Pastor Shola will be around tonight, so get ready and rejoice in the Lord.

“I’ve recorded what happened inside and I’ve sent it online, this will not disturb us. It’s a painful thing but we can rise above this and give praise to God.”

see video below:

IMG_4292