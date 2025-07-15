Household Mould Can Trigger Lung Disease –Study

A new study led by researchers in the United States (U.S) has shown that household mold can be a significant trigger for a rare but potentially debilitating lung disease that can cause permanent breathing problems.

Results of the findings are published in the journal ‘PLOS One’. Lung diseases encompass a wide range of conditions affecting the lungs and their ability to function properly.

Mold appears to be the primary cause for nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of 231 cases of hypersensitivity pneumonitis (HP) treated at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas in the U.S.

It’s the largest study to date linking home mold exposure to HP, researchers said. HP is an interstitial lung disease, a group of diseases that irritate, inflame or scar lung tissue.

“This case series is important because it links home mold exposure with the development of hypersensitivity pneumonitis, which informs our efforts to diagnose and treat interstitial lung diseases,” lead author Dr. Traci Adams, an assistant professor of internal medicine at University of Texas (UT) Southwestern, said.”