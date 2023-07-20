House Standing C’ttees: Gbajabiamila, Abbas On Warpath Over Juicy Positions

The honeymoon be- tween the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and his benefactor for the post, Femi Gbajabiamila, appears to be waning over the sharing formula adopted for Standing Committees of the Lower Chamber. New Telegraph learnt from impeccable sources that the ‘romance’ between the two may have become frayed following moves by Abbas to appoint perceived loyalists into some juicy committees.

It was further gathered that the disagreement last week apparently halted the announcement of the committees. Gbajabiamila, President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, had presented Abbas for presidential endorsement and subsequent approval by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to replace him as Speaker. But an impeccable source told New Telegraph that the delay in the unveiling of the Green Chamber’s Standing Committees was a result of the disagreement, last week, between the Kaduna-born lawmaker representing Zaria Federal Constituency and Gbajabiamila.

The impasse trailing the composition of the committees, it was gathered, came to climax when both Gbajabiamila and Abbas, while agreeing on swapping Grade A Committees hitherto un- der South West, especially Lagos State lawmakers, with the North, could not agree on some details. The source, who craved anonymity, said: “Last week, the Speaker was at the verge of announcing the Committees but he was summoned to the Villa by (Femi) Gbajabiamila, who insisted that the House Committee positions must be looked at properly.

“They had both agreed to swap some positions from North to South and vice versa, but immediately they parted, Abbas went ahead to change Appropriation that Gbajabiamila had agreed to give to an ally from the South West, to a Northerner from Kano.” Speaking further, the source said: “That apart, the Speaker had proposed that the committee on Defence should be headed by someone with a military background.

“He went ahead to propose a retired Air Vice Marshall but the Chief of Staff insisted on his guy from Lagos, who had held the position in the 9th National Assembly, because that was the agreement between them before the election. “Also, the speaker, without any prior consultation with those who put him there, has gone ahead to agree on a 50:50 arrangement with opposition parties. “But it is also not going down well with the Chief of Staff, who felt the APC lawmakers in the House who spearheaded the Abbas Project, ought to be compensated first. “Right now, no one knows what is in the kitty for him or her because even Muktar Betara cannot retain his Ap- propriation Committee headship.

“This is because the Speaker insists on taking it to the North West, to Kano precisely. So we are watching how the man wants to manage all of us.” This development is coming shortly after the unveiling of a special presidential committee to harmonise the process of selecting persons into the boards and parastatals recently dissolved by President Tinubu even as allegations of racketeering have pervaded the National Assembly ahead of the constitution of standing committees. President Tinubu had on Friday last week, constituted a special committee headed by Gbajabiamila to accomplish the task of replacing affected board appointments.