House Seat: Tribunal Affirms PDP Victory In Osun

The National/State Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, Osun State capital has upheld the victory of the People’s Democratic Party( PDP) and its candidate for Ife Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Taofeeq Ajilesoro as the winner of the February 25 general election.

The tribunal, in a unanimous decision, dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Adereti Benjamin Kayode challenging Ajilesoro’s victory.

It agreed with PDP Ajilesoro’s counsel, Barr. Bola Rasaq that Kayode’s petition failed and ought to be dismissed.

Kayode and the APC are 1st and 2nd petitioners in the petition marked EPT/OS/HR/02/2023.

Ajilesoro, the PDP, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Respondents.

The petitioners, through their counsel Barr Bola Rasaq, had filed a petition challenging Ajilesoro’s victory on four

grounds.

Firstly, they alleged that the election was invalid because of wrongful practice perpetuated by INEC in connivance with Ajilesoro and PDP through falsification, manipulation, and forgery of results by 3rd respondent.

They also alleged Ajilesoro of falsification of school leaving certificates, saying he was not eligible to contest as of the time of conducting that election.

In a unanimous verdict delivered by Honourable Justice Ngozi Oyeke on behalf of others Hon. Justice Ado Yusuf Birnin-kudu(Chairman) and Hon. Justice Jibril Umar (member) dismissed the suit for failure of the petitioners to prove their case against the respondents.

According to the ruling, Ajilesoro’s PDP won the majority of votes cast contrary to the claims of Kayode and APC in their petition.

The Tribunal also dismissed the certificate forgery petition against the lawmaker.

Reacting, PDP Ajilesoro’s lawyer, Bola Rasaq said the judgement had affirmed the fact that the court is the last hope of the common people.

He commended the judges for the job well done for making the truth prevail and for justice stand.