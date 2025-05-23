House Republicans Pass Trump’s Big Bill Of Tax Breaks, Programme Cuts After All-Night Session

Share

House Republicans stayed up all night to pass their multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package, with Speaker Mike Johnson defying the sceptics and unifying his ranks to muscle President Donald Trump’s priority bill for approval yesterday.

With last-minute concessions and stark warnings from Trump, the Republican holdouts largely dropped their opposition to salvage the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that’s central to the GOP agenda.

The House launched debate before midnight and by dawn the vote was called, 215-214, with Democrats staunchly opposed.

It next goes to the Senate, reports The Associated Press. “To put it simply, this bill gets Americans back to winning again,” said Johnson, R-La.

The outcome caps an intense time on Capitol Hill, with days of private negotiations and public committee hearings, many happening back-to-back, around-the-clock.

Republicans insisted their sprawling 1,000-pageplus package was what voters sent them to Congress — and Trump to the White House — to accomplish. They believe it will be “rocket fuel,” as one put it during debate, for the uneasy US economy.

