House Passes Bill To Avert Us Govt Shutdown

The House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to prevent a US government shutdown after new Republican Speaker, Mike Johnson, was forced to reach across the aisle to Democrats when hard-right conservatives revolted against his plan.

Johnson’s proposal to temporarily fund the government into the New Year passed on a bipartisan 336-95 tally, but 93 Republicans voted against it.

It was the first time the new Speaker had to force vital legislation through the House, and he showed a willingness to leave his right-flank Republicans behind — the same political move that cost the last House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, his job just weeks ago.

For now, Johnson of Louisiana appeared on track for a better outcome. His approach, which the Senate is expected to approve by week’s end, effectively pushes a final showdown over gov- ernment funding to the New Year, reports The Associated Press.