House Of Tara Backs Theresa Emegwara In GWR Makeup Record Attempt

House of Tara, Nigeria’s leading beauty brand, has proudly announced its partnership with Theresa Emegwara as the sole makeup partner for her official Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt for the longest makeup application by an individual. This monumental quest tagged: ‘Glam 4-144,’ aims to showcase Nigerian talent, endurance, and creativity on a global stage.

Theresa Emegwara’s GWR attempt, which will involve a continuous makeup application over a period of 144 hours (approximately six days), has received a significant boost with this collaboration. House of Tara, with over two decades of excellence in the Nigerian beauty industry, will provide all the necessary makeup products for the main event and will serve as a frontline partner to pool resources. The event is set to take place at POP Landmark in Lagos from August 14 to 20.

Speaking on the partnership, Mrs. Rosemary Layode, the Managing Director of House of Tara, expressed the brand’s commitment to supporting talent.

“At House of Tara, our mission has always been to empower individuals and elevate the beauty industry in Africa. Theresa’s GWR attempt is a powerful demonstration of passion and resilience, values that are at the core of our brand.

“We are proud to be the sole makeup partner on this journey, providing her with the highest quality products and unwavering support to help her achieve this historic feat.”

An excited Theresa Emegwara commented; “I am incredibly grateful and honored to have House of Tara join me on this GWR attempt. It’s a dream come true, as I essentially learned the craft of makeup artistry using their products.

“Having such a reputable and trusted brand on board gives me immense confidence. Their expertise and the quality of their products are vital to my success. This partnership is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together, and I am ready to make Nigeria proud.”