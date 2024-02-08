House Of Reps To Probe NAFDAC Sachet Alcohol Ban

Following the protest on the ban on sachet alcohol, the House of Representatives Committee on National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has been tasked with looking into the prohibition on the manufacturing of alcohol in sachets and pet bottles in Nigeria.

The MPs’ resolution came after a motion co-sponsored by Hons. Paschal Agbodike and Philip Agbese were approved on Wednesday during the plenary.

The National Assembly is empowered to enact laws for the order and good government of the Federation, or any portion of it, according to section 4(2) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) constitution, according to Hon. Agbodike, who moved the motion titled “Need to suspend the ban imposed by NAFDAC on the production of beverages in a sachet.”

Additionally, he pointed out that the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) Constitution’s Sections 88(1) and (2) give the National Assembly the right to look into the operations of anybody responsible for carrying out or overseeing NAFDAC-made laws.

He recalled that in January 2024, the Director-General of NAFDAC made an announcement to the public announcing the agency’s decision to cease the registration of beverages in small sachets and bottles.

The Director-General also promised to make sure that the products already registered would not have their validity extended past January 2024.

The senator voiced worries that the move to forbid the registration of beverages in tiny sachets and bottles violates both the present administration’s Economic Recovery Plan and the word and spirit of the Constitution.

Agbodike further voiced fear that the restriction on the production of the aforementioned beverages would cause more mayhem and result in job losses for over 50% of Nigerian workers, given the many economic difficulties that impoverished Nigerians face.

He stated that NAFDAC’s policy to forbid the production of beverages in tiny sachets and bottles will be ineffective since the House is aware of the need to support the sustainability of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

He stated that the House is also aware that the decision to outlaw the making of beverages in tiny sachets and bottles will incite dishonest people to continue producing these kinds of beverages and goods without consulting NAFDAC.

Agbodike went on to say that the ban on registering beverages in tiny sachets and bottles will put more strain on Nigerians whose jobs are in the production and sale of these kinds of beverages.

In the long run, this will make more Nigerians unemployed and face financial difficulties, making them suffer more under the current regime of subsidy removal.

After passing the resolution, the parliamentarians gave the Committee four weeks to complete its investigation and submit a report to the legislature for potential next steps.