House Of Reps Sets July Dates For Constitution Review Hearings

The Constitution Review Committee of the House of Representatives will hold public hearings across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones in July as part of efforts to gather citizens’ input on proposed constitutional amendments.

Chairman of the Committee and Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu, made this known during a joint session of consultants and secretariat staff from the House and Senate Constitution Review Committees held in Abuja on Friday.

According to Kalu, the hearings will take place in two phases. The first phase, scheduled from Friday, July 11 to Sunday, July 13, 2025, will cover the northern geopolitical zones—namely, North Central, North West, and North East. The second phase, which will run from Friday, July 18 to Sunday, July 20, will cater to the southern zones—South South, South East, and South West.

In the North Central zone, Kogi, Kwara, and Niger states will converge at the Minna centre, while Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue states and the Federal Capital Territory will meet at the Lafia centre. For the North West, Kaduna will serve as the venue for stakeholders from Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina states, while Sokoto will host delegates from Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi states.

In the North East, Gombe will serve as the centre for Gombe, Bauchi, and Taraba states, while Maiduguri will host stakeholders from Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states.

For the second phase in the South, Bayelsa, Edo, and Delta states will gather in Yenagoa, while Calabar will serve Cross River, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom states. In the South East, stakeholders from Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu states will meet in Enugu, while Imo and Abia states will converge in Owerri.

In the South West, Lagos will host representatives from Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo states, while Akure will cater to stakeholders from Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti states.

Kalu emphasized that the committee is committed to ensuring that the voices of Nigerians are heard and reflected in the constitutional amendment process. He noted that the committee is prioritizing amendment bills focused on gender inclusion, police and security reforms, fiscal federalism, judicial reforms, and the devolution of powers.

He described the ongoing review as one of the most comprehensive in the nation’s history, adding that it seeks to address core governance challenges and strengthen democratic institutions through an inclusive and transparent process.

Kalu also called on Nigerians from all walks of life to participate actively in the zonal hearings, which he said are designed to make the review process people-driven and responsive to the nation’s realities.

