New Telegraph

February 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top News
  3. Reps Passes ₦54.99trn…

Reps Passes ₦54.99trn 2025 Budget

On Thursday, the members of the House of Representatives passed the ₦54.99trn 2025 Appropriation Bill.

New Telegraph recalls that last Week, President Bola Tinubu increased the 2025 fiscal year budget from an initial N49.7trn to N54.2trn, seeking approval from the Senate and the House of Representatives.

A breakdown of the budget showed N3.645trn for statutory transfers, N14.317trn for debt servicing, N13.64trn for recurrent expenditure and N23.963trn capital expenditure (development fund).

READ ALSO

The chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Bichi, while presenting the bill for consideration, stated that the committee met with the Presidential Economic Planning team to further discuss revenue projections and expenditures for the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

According to him, the 2025 Appropriation Bill was presented late, compared to that of 2024.

He urged the executive to present subsequent budgets to the National Assembly not later than three months before the next financial year, to maintain the January to December budget cycle.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Edo Govt Appoints Revenue Enforcement Consultant
Read Next

IBB Varsity Gets 6th Vice Chancellor
Share
Copy Link
×