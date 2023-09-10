House Of Reps: Kwankwaso Floors NNPP In Court

A former State Commissioner in Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje-led government and a candidate of the House of Representatives, Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, has defeated his opponent Datti Umar Yusuf of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the ongoing National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal case in Kano State.

The leading counsel of the Tribunal, Justice Flora Ngozi Azingbe in her Judgement quashed the elections of the NNPP’s Datti Umar Yusuf for not resigning his lecturing Job at BUK.

She also said in her Judgement that Datti didn’t convince the Court that he is a Party member of NNPP.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso contested on the platform of APC from Madobi, Kura, Garun Mallam Federal Constituency the hometown of the NNPP Presidential Candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Already there is wild jubilation in the camp of the APC in Kano as according to them is a great sign of a good thing to come in the ongoing Governorship Elections Tribunal Case.

Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, while responding to his victory offered special prayers at the premises of the Court including bowing to God to thank him for the success.

He said there is going to be a purposeful Representation at the National Assembly away from the traditional ones which does not provide anything to the People.

Hundreds of his supporters blocked his Convoy going to his House along Gwamaja Legislative Houses in the City Center chanting his name.