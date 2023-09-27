House Of Reps Develop Strategies To Safeguard Mohbad’s Royalties

The House of Representatives, Babajimi Benson has called on the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) to develop strategies for safeguarding the music rights of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

Jimi Benson made the call in a motion he raised during the plenary on Tuesday, September 26 while emphasizing the need to monitor the ongoing investigation into the cause of Mohbad’s death and protect his artistic legacy.

He said, “Most of the proceeds of the late artist are still going to the Marlian Music Group, and there have been no moves from any agency to protect the Estate of the late singer who is currently the 46th best-selling digital artiste in the world.”

The House of Representatives unanimously adopted the motion of securing Mohbad Royalties, who had previously been signed to Marlian Records owned by Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and left the label in 2022 due to unreconciled dispute, including unpaid royalties.

Despite being the 46th best-selling digital artist in the world, a significant portion of the late artist’s earnings continues to go to the Marlian Music Group, with no apparent efforts to protect his estate.

Babajimi Benson addressed the concerns raised to protect the interests of music artists in Nigeria, directing it to the Committees on Justice and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance with the resolution.

These committees will play a crucial role in overseeing the implementation of measures to safeguard the rights and royalties of artists, preventing predatory practices by record labels.

The news of the House of Representatives taking action to protect Mohbad’s music rights has sparked significant reactions from netizens.

